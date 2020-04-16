Crude Rebounds After Steep Losses

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher this morning, lifted by a slight rebound in crude oil prices, and as broader equity futures gained ground following a worse than expected weekly jobless claims reading. This further reinforced the market’s belief that the Federal Reserve and Trump administration will do whatever is necessary to backstop the economy during the Coronavirus pandemic and the effects on employment and economic activity.

WTI crude oil futures are higher by nearly 2% after sharp losses in the previous session, with investors hoping that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the Coronavirus pandemic ravages demand. WTI eked out its first tentative gains after falling for four sessions. Both contracts are poised for weekly losses of around 10%. Swiss bank Julius Baer's Head of Economics Norbert Ruecker said "oil prices must remain depressed to force shut-ins among non-cartelised producers," such as the United States, where much production is not economic at current prices.

Natural gas futures are flat ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 67 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - ExxonMobil is providing thousands of meals and medical face masks for Houston-area health care workers, police officers and firefighters responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, in a new initiative that brings total contributions for Houston-area relief to $450,000.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it had begun suspending operations of 62 shallow water platforms in the Campos, Sergipe, Potiguar and Ceara basins.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy announced that, due to the continued weakness in oil prices, it now expects a 55-60 percent reduction in its 2020 capital investment program from its original guidance of $1.25-$1.35 billion. The company has deferred completion activities and will drop all but one drilling rig in early May. Cimarex Chairman, President and CEO, Tom Jorden, said, "The pressure on oil prices resulting from the sudden and severe drop in demand, has caused us to defer activity in the Delaware Basin, further reducing our capital investment in 2020. Cimarex retains the flexibility to adjust our investment in the second half of 2020 as conditions change. Our balance sheet continues to be our focus and allows us to maintain a long-term perspective during this unprecedented time." Cimarex also announced that is has curtailed approximately 30 percent of its volumes for the month of May due to weakness in realized prices. The company plans to provide a more detailed update as part of its first quarter earnings release on May 6th.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - ConocoPhillips announced that it is taking further actions to respond to the oil market downturn. These follow initial actions announced on March 18. The announced actions include: An additional reduction in 2020 operating plan capital expenditures of $1.6 billion, bringing the current estimate to $4.3 billion. Including our previously announced reduction of $0.7 billion, this represents a total reduction in operating plan capital expenditures of $2.3 billion, or approximately 35 percent, compared to the 2020 announced guidance. These reductions are sourced from across our global portfolio, primarily focused on Lower 48, Alaska and Canada areas where we have the highest levels of flexibility. A reduction in operating costs of approximately $0.6 billion, representing roughly 10 percent of the initial 2020 guidance. This brings the current estimate to $5.3 billion. These reductions were sourced from lease operating expenses, general and administrative costs and foreign exchange impacts. The company’s share repurchase program has been suspended. On a combined basis, the cumulative capital, operating cost and share repurchase actions represent a reduction in 2020 cash uses of over $5 billion versus original operating plan guidance. The company also announced it will elect to curtail production in Canada and the Lower 48 regions until market conditions improve. At Surmont, the company is currently cutting back production due to low Western Canada Select prices. By May, the company expects to reduce production by approximately 100,000 barrels of oil per day (BOD) gross to 35,000 BOD gross. In addition, beginning in May, the company plans to begin curtailing production across its Lower 48 region. Initially, the company expects to curtail about 125,000 BOD gross. Curtailment decisions will be made on a month-to-month basis, and are subject to operating agreements and contractual obligations. These announced curtailments represent approximately 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED) net to the company. Given ongoing uncertainty, continued market volatility and the potential for both voluntary and involuntary curtailments over the coming months, the company’s previous 2020 guidance items should not be relied upon and further guidance will be suspended.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development announced its board of directors has approved a reduction to the Company’s capital program and dividend in response to the extreme impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on near term hydrocarbon demand and commodity prices. The 2020 capital program, which was expected to range between $250-$300 million, has been reduced to between $200-$250 million. Peyto will ensure it stays nimble with the ability to adjust the capital program either up or down in response to commodity prices and the global economic environment while attempting to match the capital program to funds from operations. To that end, the Company continues to maintain a strong line-up of drill-ready locations. First half 2020 capital investment is expected to range between $110-$120 million. Additionally, considering the erosion in forecast commodity prices and the resultant impact on 2020 earnings projections, Peyto is reducing the dividend from $0.02/month to $0.01/quarter. Following the March 2020 dividend, paid on April 15, 2020, the Company will commence paying dividends on a quarterly basis with the first quarterly dividend of $0.01 per common share being paid to shareholders of record as at June 30, 2020, with payment on July 15, 2020. These changes to Peyto’s 2020 plans are necessary to preserve Peyto’s balance sheet during this period of reduced liquidity for the industry.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas confirmed that a cash dividend of $0.005 per common share will be paid on May 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date is April 29, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Calgary based company active in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - On April 13, 2020, Baker Hughes Holdings(formerly Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC) filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a Certificate of Amendment of the Certificate of Formation and the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement to change the name of the Company from “Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC” to “Baker Hughes Holdings LLC,” effective as of April 15, 2020.

Press Release - KBR announced that its Government Solutions Asia-Pacific (GS APAC) business has recently acquired over 15 new defense contracts from Australian company SMA. The highly strategic SMA contract acquisition covers a range of projects around Australia and adds even more depth and strength to KBR's successful technical training services with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). KBR is now positioned as the leading provider of technical training to the RAN and well prepared to support the RAN's commitment to upgrade its fleet across submarines, offshore patrol vessels and new frigates. The GS APAC business had double digit organic growth in 2019 and is working toward continuing the momentum with 28 contract wins in Q1 -- a combination of new awards and extensions -- reflecting its strong reputation for trusted service and delivery excellence.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force for worldwide contingency and humanitarian support. This Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V) contract has a maximum ceiling of $6.4 billion.

Benchmark initiated coverage of Kirby at ‘Buy’.

Press Release - Petrofac announced that its Petrofac Emirates joint venture has received notice of termination from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) of two recently awarded contracts for the Dalma Gas Development Project. Petrofac is committed to working with ADNOC over the coming weeks to explore alternative options to deliver this project in a way that supports their strategic objectives within the current challenging environment. The project, worth around US$1.65billion, and awarded in February 2020, comprised two packages. Petrofac Emirates' portion of the scope of work is valued at US$1.5billion. Petrofac continues to progress execution of its remaining Group backlog of around US$7billion as planned and is still progressing with tendering for major contracts in Abu Dhabi. However, it anticipates this development may have an impact on the timing of their awards.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Diamond Offshore Drilling elected not to make the semiannual interest payment due in respect of its 5.70% Senior Notes due 2039. Under the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, the interest payment was due on April 15, 2020, and the Company has a 30-daygrace period to make the payment. Non-payment of the interest on the due date is not an event of default under the indenture governing the Notes but would become an event of default if the payment is not made within the 30-day grace period. During the grace period, the Company is not permitted to borrow additional amounts under the Credit Agreement.

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - On April 15, 2020, Jaffrey A. Firestone was appointed to the board of directors of CVR Energy and also to its Audit Committee and Environmental, Health and Safety Committee. In connection with these appointments, the Board affirmatively determined that Mr. Firestone qualifies as “independent” as defined under Section 10A-3 of, and Rule10A-3 under, the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 303A.02 of New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, and also as “financially literate” as defined under the applicable rules and regulations of the NYSE and the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of the date of his appointment, there were no transactions involving the Company and Mr. Firestone that are required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K, and no arrangement or understanding exists between Mr. Firestone and any other person pursuant to which he was selected as a director. Mr. Firestone will be entitled to receive compensation for his board and committee service in accordance with the compensation program in place for other non-employee directors, as previously disclosed in our annual proxy statement, prorated for 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Credit Suisse initiated coverage of AltaGas at ‘Neutral’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Targa Resources Partners announced its monthly distribution on the Partnership’s 9.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units for April 2020. Targa Resources Partners LP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.1875 per Series A Preferred Unit, or $2.25 per Series A Preferred Unit on an annualized basis, for April 2020. This cash distribution will be paid May 15, 2020 on all outstanding Series A Preferred Units to holders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher after the indexes fell in the previous session as investors awaited another batch of quarterly earnings. European shares were up as daily coronavirus death tolls in Spain and Italy eased, while Asian equities ended mostly in the red. The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies.

