Crude Reaches Seven-Year Highs on Supply Concerns from Incoming U.S. Winter Storm

The energy sector is set for a mixed to lower open, supported by strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in major equity futures which eased early gains this morning after data showed a surprise pick-up in U.S. jobs growth in January even as COVID-19 infections lashed the nation.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are pushing higher in early trading, reaching seven-year highs as geopolitical tensions and a winter storm in the United States fueled additional concerns over supply disruptions. Following OPEC+’s decision earlier in the weekly to keep a small increase for March, Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, pumped well below its OPEC+ quota in January, data from state-owned marketer SOMO showed. Traders are also looking at the effects the winter storm hitting Texas will have on production in the Permian Basin.

In what has already been an extremely volatile week of trading, Natural gas futures are down again in early trading, pressures by forecasts calling for a little less cold and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Bloomberg reported that Venezuela’s government and Chevron are in preliminary talks to give the company greater control of some operations in exchange for debt relief as the country’s socialist leaders try to increase production despite U.S. sanctions.

ExxonMobil is looking at signing more long-term gas sales deals with India as rising spot prices have added to the appeal of longer duration contracts.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The WSJ reported that Saudi Arabia has restarted plans to list more shares of Aramco, with an ambition to sell as much as a $50 billion stake, which at current valuations would be 2.5% of the company.

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) and BP have agreed to resume exploration activities in line with a 2018 deal between the two companies and Italy's ENI, the Libyan company said.

Eni informed that Guido Brusco has been nominated Director General, Natural Resources, effective from 7 February. Brusco takes over Alessandro Puliti, who leaves the company.

Further to the announced Intention to Float published on 24 January 2022, Eni and HitecVision have resolved to launch an initial public offering of shares in Vår Energi. Subject to approval of the listing application and successful completion of the Offering, the shares of Vår Energi will be admitted to listing and commence trading on Oslo Børs on 16 February 2022. Vår Energi Shares will be offered for sale within an indicative price range of between NOK 28.00 and NOK 31.50 per Offer Share, corresponding to an equity value of Vår Energi of between NOK 70 billion and NOK 79 billion.

Board members of four major oil companies declined to appear at a U.S. House oversight panel hearing scheduled for Feb. 8 to answer questions about their companies' climate change plans, the committee said. The congressional committee last month invited board members from Exxon Mobil, Shell Plc, Chevron and BP Plc to testify about the industry's role in climate change and spreading "disinformation" about that role and their proposed solutions. Two of the companies said their board members could possibly appear at a later date.

Petrobras said it has told the country's energy policy council CNPE that it is interested in exercising its pre-emptive rights to bid for two pre-salt blocks on sale under the permanent offer system.

Repsol said it will only finish cleaning up a large oil spill off the coast of Peru in late March, pushing back an earlier timeline it had set of late February.

Shell and its partners have made what the oil major described as an "encouraging" discovery in a closely-watched exploration well off the coast of Namibia, which could spark a wave of investment in the south African country.

OCTIO, a subsidiary of Reach Subsea ASA, has secured a multi-year geophysical monitoring contract with A/S Norske Shell for the Ormen Lange field.

Total Eren and Chariot announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Tharisa PLC to develop, finance, construct, own, operate and maintain a solar photovoltaic (PV) project for the supply of electricity to the Tharisa mine, in the North West Province, South Africa.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

JPMorgan downgraded Suncor Energy to Neutral from Overweight.

U.S. E&PS

The board of directors of APA has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares. The dividend on common shares is payable May 23, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 22, 2022, at a rate of 12.5 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.

APA announced the appointment of Retired Lieutenant General Charles Hooper to its board of directors. General Hooper will serve on the Corporate Responsibility, Governance, and Nominating Committee and the Management Development and Compensation Committee.

ConocoPhillips warned of the risks of runaway shale growth after the nation's largest producers unveiled plans to ramp up output from the Permian basin.

EQT declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

National Bank of Canada downgraded CES Energy Solutions to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Minerals Technologies reported diluted earnings per share of $1.25, excluding special items, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $1.08 in the prior year. Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.23 compared with $0.91 in the prior year. Worldwide net sales were $476.9 million, up 1 percent sequentially and 10 percent above the prior year. Reported operating income was $52.6 million. Operating income excluding special items was $54.7 million and represented 11.5 percent of sales.

NOV reported fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $1.52 billion, an increase of 13 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 14 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $40 million, or 2.6 percent of sales, which included $11 million in pre-tax charges related to continued COVID-19 challenges on projects in Asian shipyards and $9 million of Other Items. Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and Other Items) increased sequentially to $69 million, or 4.5 percent of sales.

The Mexican government said that it is negotiating the settlement of a $1.1 billion lawsuit by Vulcan Materials over a government effort to shutter its limestone mine near the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Targa Resources announced that it has executed agreements selling its wholly-owned subsidiary that holds a 25 percent equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline for $857 million. Targa expects to receive the full proceeds from the sale in the second quarter of 2022 following a customary call right period in favor of the other members of GCX.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The Nasdaq 100 futures bounced back, and Asian equities closed mostly higher as better-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com boosted the market sentiment. In focus will be the Labor Department's monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers that are likely to show U.S. job growth slowed sharply in January. European stock indexes faltered on more hawkish than expected tone from the European Central Bank. The euro climbed against the dollar and gold steadied. Oil prices hit a seven-year high as a winter storm in the U.S. threatened to further disrupt crude supplies.

