Crude Reaches 3-Month High on Progress with U.S.-China Trade Deal

Energy stocks are higher, taking cues from broader equity futures as well as the three-month highs achieved by the crude oil market with WTI briefly hitting $60 before paring back this morning.

Oil rose to its highest in nearly three months as progress in resolving the U.S-China trade dispute and Britain’s general election result appeared to lift two clouds that have been dampening investor appetite for risk. The commodity moderated from its earlier strength as the market awaits confirmation that Trump has signed off on phase one of the trade deal with China with China yet to confirm phase one is done.

Natural gas prices weakened despite colder temperatures on technical trading.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said it won a contract to build a floating production unit hull for Chevron. The order is worth around $200 Million.

U.S. E&PS

Conoco Phillips was initiated at overweight at Atlantic Equities.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Oasis Midstream Partners LP, a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum, announced that it is transferring the listing of its units from the New York Stock Exchange to The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. OMP expects its units to begin trading on Nasdaq at market open on December 24, 2019. The units will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol "OMP."

(Late Thursday) Press Release - QEP Resources announced the termination of its previously announced solicitations of consents from holders of its outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2022, 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023 and 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026, proposing to amend the limitation on liens covenant contained in the indentures governing the Notes.

Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced it has initiated a series of actions designed to improve shareholder value: Evaluation of minimal 2020 capex plan to maximize free cash flow, and; John P. Suter named Interim President & CEO following departure of Paul D. McKinney.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - W&T Offshore announced that it has completed an oil-weighted producing property acquisition from ConocoPhillips which is comprised of a 75% working interest in and operatorship of the Magnolia Field in the central region of the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, offshore Louisiana, at Garden Banks blocks 783 and 784 for $20.0 million, and the assumption of all abandonment obligations associated with the properties, as of the effective date of October 1, 2019, subject to normal and customary adjustments.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Surge Energy announced its budget guidance for 2020 as approved by the Company's Board of Directors. Surge's disciplined 2020 capital expenditure budget reaffirms the Company's commitment to free cash flow generation and debt reduction. Surge's Board of Directors has approved a defensive, sustainable budget for 2020 at US $56.50 WTI flat pricing (less than current strip), that: Delivers production of 21,000 boepd (86 percent oil) in 2020, for total capital of $98.5 million; Continues to pay down the Company's debt by more than $20 million; Increases Surge's debt adjusted production per share by 3.1 percent- cost effectively; Improves Surge's all-in payout ratio to 86 percent; Delivers the Company's dividend – using only 19.3 percent of 2020 adjusted funds flow; Maximizes cash flow through a returns-focused, efficient, capital expenditure program; Maintains operational flexibility to adjust to a changing commodity price environment; and Provides disciplined capital allocation, with cash flow strategically allocated between capital projects, debt repayment, and the payment of Surge's dividend.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Fluor and Bayer placed the final steel beam for Bayer’s new cell culture technology center being constructed in Berkeley, California. The state-of-the-art, Single Use Technology (SUT), biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility will produce future therapies for oncology and other diseases. It is scheduled to be ready for first clinical production in late 2021.

JP Morgan downgraded Oil States International and Patterson-UTI Energy to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Neutral.’

DRILLERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Transocean announced that the semisubmersible Development Driller III has been awarded a one year contract off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago. The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter 2020 and will contribute approximately $91 million dollars of contract backlog, excluding mobilization reimbursement.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - AltaGas announced that it has agreed to issue $500 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes with a coupon rate of 2.609 percent, maturing on December 16, 2022. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 16, 2019. The net proceeds resulting from the Offering will be used to pay down existing indebtedness under AltaGas' credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

SunTrust Robinson initiated coverage of DCP Midstream and MPLX at ‘Hold,’ Williams at Buy.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Keyera announced a cash dividend for December 2019 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 23, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 20, 2019. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

BMO Capital Markets resumed coverage of Pembina Pipeline at ‘Outperform.’

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s main stock indexes and Asian shares rose on the prospect of a China-U.S. trade deal. A surge for London-listed companies pushed European stocks higher, as investors cheered the likelihood of an orderly Brexit after a landslide election victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The pound started to see some profit-taking after reaching its highest since mid-2018. Gold prices edged higher as the dollar slipped. Oil prices rallied on hopes that the trade deal would support demand. Data on retail sales; and import and export prices are due for release later in the day.

