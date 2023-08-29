Crude Rallies on Dollar Weakness and China Stimulus

October WTI crude oil (CLV23) on Tuesday closed up +1.06 (+1.32%), and Oct RBOB gasoline (RBV23) closed down -1.04 (-0.41%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices on Tuesday settled mixed, with crude climbing to a 1-week high. A weaker dollar Tuesday was supportive of energy prices. Also, actions by China to restore confidence in its economy may boost growth and energy demand and are bullish for crude after its largest state-owned banks are preparing to cut interest rates on trillions of yuan of outstanding home mortgages for the first time since the global financial crisis. Gains in crude were limited after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic news on July JOLTS openings and August consumer confidence signaled economic weakness that is bearish for energy demand.

Gasoline prices Tuesday were under pressure for a second day as supply concerns eased after Marathon Petroleum said it plans to return the Garyville refinery in Louisiana to normal operations. The Garyville refinery, the third largest U.S. refinery that can process 596,000 bpd of crude, was shut since last Friday because of a fire.

Tuesday's U.S. economic news signals weakness in the economy that is negative for energy demand and crude prices. The July JOLTS job openings fell -338,000 to a nearly 2-1/2 year low of 8.827 million, weaker than expectations of 9.500 million. Also, the Conference Board U.S. Aug consumer confidence index fell -7.9 to 106.1, weaker than expectations of 116.0.

Weakness in the crude crack spread is bearish for crude prices. The crack spread fell to a 6-week low Tuesday, discouraging refiners from purchasing crude oil and refining it into gasoline and distillates.

A bearish factor for crude was a Bloomberg report that said the Biden administration is in talks with Venezuela to explore a temporary lifting of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela in exchange for allowing fair elections next year. Lifting U.S. sanctions would allow crude exports from Venezuela into theglobal market boosting supplies.

An increase in Iranian crude exports is boosting global supplies and is bearish for oil prices. According to TankerTrackers.com, which provides data on oil cargo shipments to governments, Iranian crude exports rose to a 5-year high of 2.2 million bpd during the first 20 days of August, with most of the crude going to China.

A negative factor for crude prices is the progress made in Iran-U.S. relations that could lead to higher crude exports from Iran after Iran said the recent deal with the U.S. on the release of prisoners and frozen Iranian funds could lead to diplomacy in other areas, including its nuclear program. An agreement on Iran's nuclear program could prompt the U.S. and its allies to remove sanctions on Iranian crude exports, boosting global crude supplies.

In a bearish factor, China's July crude imports fell -19% m/m to 10.33 million bpd, the smallest volume in 6 months. Also, Vortexa said China's onshore crude inventories have expanded to a record 1.02 billion bbl as of July 27.

A decline in crude demand in India, the world's third-biggest crude consumer, is bearish for oil prices. India's July crude oil imports fell -6.3% y/y to 19.3 MMT, the lowest in 8 months.

Crude has support from concerns that Ukraine could retaliate against Russian ships in the Black Sea if Russia continued to block Ukrainian ports. Ukrainian drones on Aug 6 attacked a Russian oil tanker in the Black Sea, a route that accounts for 20% of the oil that Russia sells daily on global markets.

Crude prices have carryover support from earlier this month when Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would extend their crude production cuts. Saudi Arabia said it will extend its 1 million bpd cut in crude production into September and said its crude output may "be extended, or extended and deepened." The cut in Saudi production keeps its crude output at about 9 million bpd, the lowest level in several years. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said Russia "will continue to voluntarily reduce its oil supply in September by 300,000 bpd" to balance the market. Russia cut its crude output by 500,000 bpd in August.

OPEC crude production in July fell -900,000 bpd to a 1-3/4 year low of 27.79 million bpd.

A bullish factor for crude oil is a decline in Russian crude shipments. Vessel-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg showed Russian crude oil shipments in the four weeks to Aug 18 dropped to 2.29 million bpd, the lowest daily average in ten months.

A decline in crude in floating storage is bullish for prices. Monday's weekly data from Vortexa showed that the amount of crude oil held worldwide on tankers that have been stationary for at least a week fell -23% w/w to 82.34 million bbl as of Aug 25.

The consensus is for Wednesday's weekly EIA crude inventories to fall by -2.19 million bbl.

Last Wednesday's weekly EIA report showed that (1) U.S. crude oil inventories as of Aug 18 were -2.2% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -5.9% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -16.2% below the 5-year seasonal average. U.S. crude oil production in the week ended Aug 18 rose +0.8% w/w to 12.8 million bpd, the most in over three years. U.S. crude oil production is modestly below the Feb-2020 record-high of 13.1 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active U.S. oil rigs in the week ended Aug 25 fell by -8 to a 17-month low of 512 rigs. That is well below the 3-1/4 year high of 627 rigs posted on Dec 2, 2022. Still, U.S. active oil rigs are more than triple the 18-year low of 172 rigs seen in Aug 2020, signaling an increase in U.S. crude oil production capacity from pandemic lows.

