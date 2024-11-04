Crude Rallies on Dollar Weakness and as OPEC+ Delays Output Hikes

December WTI crude oil (CLZ24) today is up +1.57 (+2.26%), and December RBOB gasoline (RBZ24) is up +0.0483 (+2.46%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices today are moderately higher and climbed to 1-week highs. Today's slide in the dollar index (DXY00) to a 2-week low supports energy prices. Also, OPEC+ on Sunday agreed to push back its December production increase by one month. In addition, ramped-up Middle East tensions are supporting crude after the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is planning a counterattack on Israel involving more powerful warheads.

Crude rallied today after OPEC+ said on Sunday that it would delay its 180,000 bpd crude production increase by a month, the second straight month it postponed the anticipated supply increase. Friday's news showed that OPEC's Oct crude production rose +370,000 bpd to 26.9 million bpd.

Bellicose comments from Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Sunday boosted crude prices as they said the country would "certainly" launch a new attack on Israel. Also, a report by the Wall Street Journal Sunday said that Iran is planning a counterattack on Israel involving more powerful warheads and other weapons. An escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel could widen the conflict in the Middle East and disrupt the region's crude supplies.

A decline in crude oil held worldwide on tankers is bullish for oil prices. Vortexa reported today that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least seven days fell by -8.2% w/w to 51.44 million bbl in the week ended November 1.

Crude demand in China has weakened and is a bearish factor for oil prices. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, China's total apparent oil demand in Sep fell -6.98% y/y to 14.176 million bpd, and total Chinese oil demand this year (Jan-Sep) is down -3.8% y/y to 13.99 million bpd.

An increase in Russian crude exports is bearish for crude. Weekly vessel-tracking data from Bloomberg showed Russian crude exports rose by +120,000 bpd to 3.54 million bpd in the week to October 27. However, Russia's Energy Ministry reported last Wednesday that Russia's Sep crude production was 8.97 million bpd, down -13,000 bpd from Aug and just below the 8.98 million bpd output target it agreed to with OPEC+.

Last Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of October 25 were -4.2% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -3.5% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -8.8% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending October 25 was unchanged w/w at a record 13.5 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active US oil rigs in the week ending November 1 fell by -1 rig to 479 rigs, just above the 2-1/2 year low of 477 rigs posted in the week ending July 19. The number of US oil rigs has fallen over the past year from the 4-year high of 627 rigs posted in December 2022.

More Crude Oil News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.