Crude Prices Slide as Supply Concerns and Middle East Risks Ease

December WTI crude oil (CLZ24) Thursday closed down -0.58 (-0.82%), and December RBOB gasoline (RBZ24) closed down -0.0118 (-0.59%).

Crude and gasoline prices Thursday gave up an early advance and settled moderately lower. Crude is under pressure on negative carryover from Wednesday when weekly EIA crude inventories rose more than expected. Crude oil prices are also weighed down by renewed efforts to secure a cease-fire to hostilities in the Middle East. Crude prices Thursday initially moved higher on a weak dollar and stronger-than-expected global economic news that supports energy demand.

Crude oil prices are being undercut by hopes of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas-Hezbollah after US Secretary of State Blinder traveled to Israel for talks. Israeli officials will meet with officials from Qatar, Egypt, and the US in Doha next week, dampening expectations of further escalation in the Middle East conflict. However, crude prices have support as the markets continue to wait for Israel's retaliation against Iran for its missile attack on Israel on October 1.

Thursday's stronger-than-expected global economic news supports energy demand and crude prices. The US Oct S&P manufacturing PMI rose +0.5 to 47.8, stronger than expectations of 47.5. Also, US Sep new home sales rose +4.1% m/m to a 16-month high of 738,000, stronger than expectations of 720,000. In addition, the Eurozone Oct S&P manufacturing PMI rose +0.9 to a 5-month high of 45.9, stronger than expectations of 45.1.

A decline in crude oil held worldwide on tankers is bullish for prices. Vortexa reported Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least seven days fell by -5.4% w/w to 58.8 million bbl in the week ended October 18.

Crude demand in China has weakened and is a bearish factor for oil prices. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, China's total apparent oil demand in Sep fell -6.98% y/y to 14.176 million bpd, and total Chinese oil demand this year (Jan-Sep) is down -3.8% y/y to 13.99 million bpd.

A bearish factor for crude oil is ramped-up crude output in Libya after the resolution of a political standoff that had curbed the country's crude production and exports. On October 13, Libya's National Oil Corp said that Libya's crude production rose to 1.3 million bpd, the most in two months, which boosted global crude supplies.

Crude prices found support after OPEC+ on September 5 agreed to pause its scheduled crude production hike of 180,000 bpd in October and November due to recent weakness in crude prices and signs of fragile global energy demand. However, the Financial Times reported on September 26 that Saudi Arabia is ready to abandon its unofficial oil price target of $100 a barrel to regain its market share and is committed to returning its crude production as planned on December 1. OPEC crude production in September fell -480,000 bpd to an 8-month low of 26.51 million bpd

An increase in Russian crude exports is bearish for crude. Weekly vessel-tracking data from Bloomberg showed Russian crude exports rose by +150,000 bpd to 3.46 million bpd in the week to October 20. Conversely, Russia's Energy Ministry reported last Wednesday that Russia's Sep crude production was 8.97 million bpd, down -13,000 bpd from Aug and just below the 8.98 million bpd output target it agreed to with OPEC+.

Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of October 18 were -3.6% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -2.9% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -9.0% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending October 18 was unchanged w/w at a record 13.5 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active US oil rigs in the week ending October 18 rose by +1 rig to 482 rigs, just above the 2-1/2 year low of 477 rigs posted in the week ending July 19. The number of US oil rigs has fallen over the past year from the 4-year high of 627 rigs posted in December 2022.

More Crude Oil News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.