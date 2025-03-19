Crude Prices Recover on Sizable Draws in Weekly Product Inventories

April WTI crude oil (CLJ25) today is up +0.50 (+0.75%), and April RBOB gasoline (RBJ25) is up +0.0092 (+0.42%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices today recovered from early losses and are moderately higher. Short covering emerged in crude futures today after weekly gasoline and distillate inventories declined. Also, heightened tensions this week in the Middle East threaten to disrupt crude supplies from the region after Israel launched a series of airstrikes across Gaza and the US launched strikes against Houthi Rebels in Yemen for attacking shipping in the Red Sea. Gains in crude are limited due to a stronger dollar and a larger-than-expected build in weekly EIA crude inventories.

Commodity Bulletin:

Crude prices have been supported by rising tensions in the Middle East, which could lead to disruption of supplies from the region. Israel launched a series of airstrikes across Gaza Tuesday, ending a nearly two-month ceasefire with Hamas, and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to act "with increasing military strength" to free hostages and disarm Hamas. The US is also launching strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels, and Defense Secretary Hegseth said strikes would be "unrelenting" until the group stops attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

Also weighing on crude prices is concern that US tariffs and retaliatory tariffs will curb global growth and undercut energy demand.

Ramped-up Russian oil exports are negative for crude prices after data compiled by Bloomberg from analytics firm Vortexa showed Russian Feb oil products exports reached a 1-year high of 2.5 million bpd.

Crude prices were undercut when OPEC+ said on March 3 that it would restart some halted crude output in April, adding 138,000 bpd to global supplies. That is the first of a series of monthly hikes to reverse the 2-year-long production cut, which will gradually restore a total of 2.2 million bpd. OPEC+ had previously planned to restore production between January and late 2025, but now that production cut won't be fully restored until September 2026. OPEC Feb crude production rose +320,000 bpd to a 14-month high of 27.35 million bpd.

In a supportive factor for crude oil prices, the US on January 10 imposed new sanctions on Russia's oil industry that could curb global oil supplies. The measures targeted Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftgas, which exported about 970,000 bpd of Russian crude in the first 10 months of 2024, accounting for about 30% of its tanker flow, according to Bloomberg data. The US also targeted insurers and traders linked to hundreds of tanker cargoes. Weekly vessel-tracking data from Bloomberg showed Russian crude exports fell by -30,000 bpd to 3.45 million bpd in the week to March 16.

Crude oil demand in China has weakened and is a bearish factor for oil prices. According to Chinese customs data, China's 2024 crude imports fell -1.9% y/y to 553 MMT. China is the world's biggest crude importer.

A decline in crude oil held worldwide on tankers is bullish for oil prices. Vortexa reported Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least seven days fell by -20% w/w to 60.89 million bbl in the week ended March 14.

Today's weekly EIA report was mixed for crude and products. On the bullish side, EIA distillate stockpiles fell -2.8 million bbl, a larger draw than expectations of -500,000 bbl. Also, crude supplies at Cushing, the delivery point of WTI futures, fell -1.0 million bbl. On the negative side, EIA crude inventories rose +1.75 million bl to an 8-month high, a larger build than expectations of +1.0 million bbl. Also, EIA gasoline supplies fell -527,000 bbl, a smaller draw than expectations of -3.0 million bbl.

Today's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of March 14 were -4.8% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were +2.7% above the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -5.9% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending March 14 was unchanged w/w at 13.573 million bpd, modestly below the record high of 13.631 million bpd from the week of December 6.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active US oil rigs in the week ending March 14 rose +1 rig to 487 rigs, mildly above the 3-year low of 472 rigs posted on January 24. The number of US oil rigs has fallen over the past two years from the 4-1/2 year high of 627 rigs posted in December 2022.

