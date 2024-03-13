Crude Prices Rally on EIA Report and Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Refineries

April WTI crude oil (CLJ24) on Wednesday closed up +2.16 (+2.78%), and Apr RBOB gasoline (RBJ24) closed up +7.51 (+2.90%).

Oil prices are higher today on a bullish U.S. EIA weekly inventory report and on Ukrainian drone strikes on three Russian refineries in the past two days.

Rosneft's Ryazan refinery near Moscow was set ablaze Wednesday by a Ukrainian drone strike, damaging one of Russia's largest refineries with 340,000 bpd of capacity.

Wednesday's weekly EIA was bullish after crude oil inventories fell -1.54 million bbl versus expectations for a 1.0 million bbl build. Also, gasoline inventories fell -5.66 million bbl, a larger decline than expectations of -2.2 million bbl. In a partially offsetting bearish factor, distillate inventories rose +888,000 versus expectations for a decline of -1.05 million bbl.

Oil prices were undercut Tuesday after the U.S. DOE Energy Information Administration (EIA), in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, forecasted that U.S. crude oil production in 2024 will rise +2.0% y/y to 13.19 million bpd, +0.7% higher than the previous projection of 13.10 million bpd. The EIA is predicting that U.S. oil production in 2025 will increase by +3.5% y/y to 13.65 million bpd, 1.2% higher than the previous forecast. Higher U.S. production will offset to some extent the OPEC+ production cuts. The EIA is forecasting a global oil deficit of 260,000 bpd this year, but a surplus of 360,000 bpd in 2025.

OPEC, in its monthly report released on Tuesday, kept its forecasts roughly unchanged for oil supply and demand in 2023 and 2024. OPEC is still forecasting that world oil consumption in 2024 will increase by a "robust" 2.2 million bpd (+2.2%) to a record 104.5 million bpd. OPEC noted in its report that OPEC+ has not met its agreed-upon production cut due in part to overproduction by Iraq.

OPEC+ announced on March 3 that it would extend its current crude production cuts of about 2 million bpd until the end of June. The group said its crude production cuts will be "returned gradually subject to market conditions" after the second quarter. However, OPEC Feb crude production rose +110,000 bpd to 26.680 million bpd, a bearish factor for oil prices as Iraq and UAE continue to pump above their production quotas.

Also, Vortexa said on March 4 that OPEC+ compliance with crude production cuts is still "questionable." Vortexa said that Russian oil exports were about 500,000 bpd above the OPEC+ commitments, and there are "little indications that Russia is actively cutting either crude production or exports." Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia's seaborne crude oil exports in the week ended March 10 rose +590,000 bpd and that Russia's flows were 420,000 bpd above Russia's pledge.

Crude prices have underlying support from the Israel-Hamas war and concern that all-out war might spread to Lebanon. Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire almost daily since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct 7. Also, the U.S. and UK have engaged in airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen in retaliation for Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels have forced shippers to divert shipments around the southern tip of Africa instead of going through the Red Sea, disrupting global crude oil supplies.

A decline in crude in floating storage is bullish for prices. Monday's weekly data from Vortexa showed that the amount of crude oil held worldwide on tankers that have been stationary for at least a week fell -8.1% w/w to 69.01 million bbl as of March 1.

Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) U.S. crude oil inventories as of March 8 were -2.6% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -2.6% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -7.3% below the 5-year seasonal average. U.S. crude oil production in the week ending March 8 fell -0.8% w/w to 13.1 million bpd, below the recent record high of 13.3 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active U.S. oil rigs in the week ended March 8 fell by -2 rigs to 504 rigs, modestly above the 2-year low of 494 rigs posted on Nov 10. The number of U.S. oil rigs has fallen over the past year from the 3-3/4 year high of 627 rigs posted in December 2022.

