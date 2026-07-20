Crude Prices Gain on Escalation of US-Iran Hostilities

August WTI crude oil (CLQ26) on Monday closed up +0.74 (+0.90%), and August RBOB gasoline (RBQ26) closed down -0.0037 (-0.11%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices settled mixed on Monday, with crude oil rallying to a 5-week high amid the escalation of hostilities between the US and Iran, which is keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed and tightening global oil supplies.

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gave up overnight gains and turned lower after Reuters reported that mediators had proposed a 10-day ceasefire between the US and Iran. Prices initially moved higher today, with crude posting a 5-week high and gasoline posting a 2-month high after hostilities between the US and Iran escalated further over the weekend.

The US conducted a ninth straight day of airstrikes on Iran on Monday, bombing military targets and communications networks, and Iran retaliated by launching drones and missiles at US bases in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Iraq. The New York Times reported that the US is sending more warplanes to the Middle East, including F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, a possible sign that US military operations could expand in the coming days. Also, President Trump on Monday vowed Iran “will pay” for killing three US soldiers in recent days.

Signs that the conflict in the Middle East is widening are also supporting crude oil after Houthi rebels said on Monday that they will impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia in retaliation for what they say is the kingdom's siege on the Yemeni capital, a potential threat to Saudi Arabian crude exports through the Red Sea.

Crude prices erased early gains and briefly dipped on Monday amid hopes that diplomacy could end hostilities between the US and Iran. Iran said on Monday that it wouldn't abandon diplomacy and that Qatar and Pakistan had reached out to mediate an end to the conflict and proposed a 10-day cessation of strikes between the US and Iran.

Global crude oil supplies are tightening due to reduced flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The International Maritime Organization warned last Wednesday that it's too dangerous to cross the Strait of Hormuz at the moment, and visible transit through the strait has fallen sharply as Iran continues targeting tankers attempting to transit it.

Crude oil and products also have support from strength in the crude crack spread. The crack spread rose to a record high last Friday, potentially persuading refiners to boost their crude oil purchases and refine it into gasoline and distillates.

Crude prices also have support as Ukraine intensifies drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. Russian crude production fell to 8.928 million bpd in June, the lowest in 2.5 years, according to monthly OPEC data. According to EA Analytics, Russian crude-processing rates averaged 3.91 million bpd in the first 10 days of July, the lowest in 21 years, amid damage to Russian energy infrastructure caused by drone and missile attacks from Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, Ukrainian forces have attacked Russian fuel-producing facilities more than 50 times this year, hitting at least 24 of Russia’s 34 largest refineries. As of the end of June, around 90% of Russian regions have imposed some form of fuel rationing or reported supply issues, as refining capacity has plunged following damage to facilities. The strikes have deepened a nationwide gasoline shortage, with several major refineries shut down and the government banning almost all gasoline, jet fuel and diesel exports. Russia is the world’s number two diesel exporter, after the US, according to Vortexa.

Stronger Russian crude exports are also adding to global oil supplies, which is bearish for prices. Data compiled by Bloomberg show the four-week average of Russian crude exports rose to 4.13 million bpd through June 28, the highest since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Russia may be boosting its crude exports as the country’s refining capacity has plunged due to damage at its refining facilities from Ukraine drone and missile attacks.

Signs of mounting global supplies are negative for crude prices, after the International Energy Agency said in a monthly report last Friday that the United Arab Emirates boosted crude oil production to an all-time high of 4.1 million bpd in June.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on June 17 that the Iran war’s impact on global oil demand will be much deeper than previously anticipated, saying world oil consumption will decline by -1.1 million bpd this year, a larger drop than a previous estimate of -420,000 bpd.

The outlook for higher US crude output is negative for oil prices. The Department of Energy (DOE) on July 7 raised its US 2026 crude production estimate to 13.78 million bpd from a June estimate of 13.72 million bpd.

As a bearish factor for crude, OPEC delegates said on May 14 that the cartel aims to continue a series of oil quota increases over the next few months, completing the return of halted oil production by the end of September. The group already formally agreed to restore about two-thirds of the 1.65 million bpd supply cutback it made back in 2023 and said it plans to raise output targets further and to revive the final portion in three more monthly stages. On Sunday, OPEC+ said it will boost its crude output by 188,000 bpd in August, though that increase might prove difficult, as Middle East producers are still restarting output curtailed by the war in the region. OPEC’s June crude production rose by +2.34 million bpd to 18.75 million bpd.

Vortexa reported on Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least 7 days rose +31% w/w to 90.03 million bbl in the week ended July 17.

Last Wednesday’s EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of July 10 were -6.2% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -8.4% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -11.1% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending July 10 was unchanged w/w to 13.861 million bpd, just below the record high of 13.862 million bpd posted in the week of November 7.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US oil rigs in the week ended July 17 rose by +7 to a 13-month high of 452 rigs, up from the 4.25-year low of 406 rigs posted in December 2025. However, the number of US oil rigs remains sharply below the 5.5-year high of 627 reported in December 2022.

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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