Crude Prices Fall on Hopes of a Russian-Ukraine Peace Deal

January WTI crude oil (CLF26) on Friday closed down -0.94 (-1.59%), and January RBOB gasoline (RBF26) closed down -0.0299 (-1.62%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices tumbled to 4-week lows on Friday and settled sharply lower. Friday's rally in the dollar index (DXY00) to a 5.5-month high is bearish for energy prices. Crude prices also fell after Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said he would agree to work on a peace plan drafted by the US and Russia. Crude prices recovered from their worst levels on Friday on uncertainty regarding the peace plan after Ukraine and its European allies rejected key points of the US-Russian plan to end the war.

Don’t Miss a Day:

OPEC last Wednesday revised its Q3 global oil market estimates from a deficit to a surplus, as US production exceeded expectations and OPEC also ramped up crude output. OPEC said it now sees a 500,000 bpd surplus in global oil markets in Q3, versus last month's estimate for a -400,000 bpd deficit. Also, the EIA raised its 2025 US crude production estimate to 13.59 million bpd from 13.53 million bpd last month.

Oil prices are supported by news of reduced crude exports from Russia, after Wednesday's data from Vortexa showed Russia's oil product shipments fell to 1.7 million bpd in the first 15 days of November, the lowest in more than 3 years. Ukraine has targeted at least 28 Russian refineries over the past three months, exacerbating a fuel crunch in Russia and limiting Russia's crude export capabilities. Ukraine has knocked out 13% to 20% of Russia's refining capacity by the end of October, curbing production by as much as 1.1 million bpd. New US and EU sanctions on Russian oil companies, infrastructure, and tankers have also curbed Russian oil exports.

Oil prices have underlying support from continued geopolitical risks related to Russia, last Friday's seizure by Iran of an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, and the US military buildup for a possible attack on Venezuela, which is the world's 12th-largest oil producer.

OPEC+ at its November 2 meeting announced that members will raise production by +137,000 bpd in December but will then pause the production hikes in Q1-2026 due to the emerging global oil surplus. The IEA in mid-October forecasted a record global oil surplus of 4.0 million bpd for 2026. OPEC+ is trying to restore all of the 2.2 million bpd production cut it made in early 2024, but still has another 1.2 million bpd of production left to restore. OPEC's October crude production rose by +50,000 bpd to 29.07 million bpd, the highest in 2.5 years.

Vortexa reported Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least 7 days rose +1.1% w/w to 103.41 million bbls in the week ended November 14, the highest level since June 2024.

Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of November 14 were -5.0% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -3.7% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -6.9% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending November 14 fell -0.2% w/w to 13.834 million bpd, falling back from the record high of 13.862 million bpd from the prior week.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US oil rigs in the week ending November 21 rose by +2 rigs to 419, modestly above the 4-year low of 410 rigs set on August 1. Over the past 2.5 years, the number of US oil rigs has fallen sharply from the 5.5-year high of 627 rigs reported in December 2022.

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.