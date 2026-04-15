Crude Prices Fall on Hopes Diplomacy Can End US-Iran War

May WTI crude oil (CLK26) on Tuesday closed down -7.80 (-7.87%), and May RBOB gasoline (RBK26) closed down -0.0765 (-2.46%). Crude oil and gasoline prices fell sharply on Tuesday in hopes that the US and Iran would extend peace negotiations. Crude prices extended their losses on Tuesday after the US authorized some Russian crude oil transactions.

Crude prices tumbled on Tuesday as the US and Iran are in discussions to hold additional negotiations on a longer-term ceasefire and to extend the two-week ceasefire that expires on April 22. The New York Post reported that President Trump said talks could resume "over the next two days" in Pakistan.

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Crude prices added to their losses on Tuesday on signs of larger global oil supplies, after the US Treasury said it had issued a license authorizing some Lukoil transactions outside Russia under its US general license.

Crude prices are supported after the US on Monday began a full naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to attack any Iranian vessels that approach US ships in the strait. The blockade could exacerbate global oil and fuel shortages. Iran said it would target all ports in the Persian Gulf if its own shipping hubs were threatened.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Monday that about 13 million bpd of global oil supply has been shuttered by the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The IEA also said that more than 80 energy facilities have been damaged during the conflict, and a recovery could take as long as two years.

Persian Gulf oil producers have been forced to cut production by roughly 6% due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as local storage facilities reach capacity. The US vowed to blockade all vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz today that call at Iranian ports or are headed there. The blockade could exacerbate global oil and fuel shortages, as about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas transits through the strait. Iran has been able to export crude during the war, as it exported about 1.7 million bpd in March.

Crude prices also have support after Saudi Arabia's state producer, Saudi Aramco, raised the price of its main oil grade to Asia last week by $17 a barrel for May delivery, the biggest jump on record.

In a bearish factor for crude, OPEC+ on April 5 said it will boost its crude output by 206,000 bpd in May, although that production hike now seems unlikely given that Middle East producers are being forced to cut production due to the Middle East war. OPEC+ is trying to restore all of the 2.2 million bpd production cut it made in early 2024, but still has another 827,000 bpd left to restore. OPEC's March crude production fell by -7.56 million bpd to a 35-year low of 22.05 million bpd.

Vortexa reported Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least 7 days fell -35% w/w to 89.13 million bbl in the week ended April 10, a 5-month low.

The most recent US-brokered meeting in Geneva to end the war between Russia and Ukraine ended early as Ukrainian President Zelenskiy accused Russia of dragging out the war. Russia has said the "territorial issue" remains unresolved with Ukraine, and there's "no hope of achieving a long-term settlement" to the war until Russia's demand for territory in Ukraine is accepted. The outlook for the Russia-Ukraine war to continue will keep restrictions on Russian crude in place and is bullish for oil prices.

Ukrainian drone and missile attacks have targeted at least 28 Russian refineries over the past eight months, limiting Russia's crude oil export capabilities and reducing global oil supplies. Also, since the end of November, Ukraine has ramped up attacks on Russian tankers, with at least six tankers attacked by drones and missiles in the Baltic Sea. In addition, new US and EU sanctions on Russian oil companies, infrastructure, and tankers have curbed Russian oil exports.

The consensus is that Wednesday's weekly EIA crude inventories rose by +1.9 million bbl, and gasoline supplies fell by -2.0 million bbl.

Last Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of April 3 were +1.5% above the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were +3.6% above the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -4.2% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending April 3 fell -0.4% w/w to 13.596 million bpd, mildly below the record high of 13.862 million bpd posted in the week of November 7.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US oil rigs in the week ended April 10 was unchanged at 411 rigs, just above the 4.25-year low of 406 rigs posted in the week ended December 19. Over the past 2.5 years, the number of US oil rigs has fallen sharply from the 5.5-year high of 627 rigs reported in December 2022.

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