Crude Prices Decline as U.S. Dollar Firms

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy and U.S. equity futures climbed with stocks on Friday, while inflationary pressures continued to weigh on Treasuries.

Oil prices fell on Friday, wiping out gains from the previous session as the dollar continued to firm on expectations that the U.S. central bank will bring forward an increase to interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. Brent crude futures dropped $1.36, or 1.6%, to $81.51 a barrel and WTI crude was down $1.58, or 1.9%, at $80.01. Both benchmark crude contracts were poised to end the week lower after sharp swings driven by a strengthening dollar and speculation on whether the Biden administration might release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices.

There are positive signs on the demand side, with air travel picking up rapidly, but tighter monetary and fiscal policy and the looming northern hemisphere winter will act as a dampener. Yesterday OPEC cut its world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter by 330,000 barrels per day from last month’s forecast as high energy prices hamper recovery from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The oil market is sleepwalking into a supply surplus,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “OPEC and its allies will at the very least need to put a pause on the easing of their supply curbs in the new year. Inaction will result in global oil stocks swelling once again.”

U.S. natural gas futures slipped over 2% on Friday after rallying more than 5% on Thursday as output continues to rise and with utilities expected to keep stockpiling gas into mid-November.

BY SECTOR:

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial Oil announced that it plans to accelerate its share purchases under its normal course issuer bid. The current NCIB allows Imperial to repurchase up to five percent of its 711,673,439 outstanding common shares as of June 15, 2021, or a maximum of 35,583,671 shares prior to June 28, 2022. This maximum includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil outside of, but concurrent with the NCIB to maintain its proportionate share ownership. As of the end of October 2021, Imperial had repurchased 11,956,028 shares under the NCIB and from ExxonMobil.

U.S. E&PS

EOG Resources was upgraded to overweight from hold at US Capital Advisors.

Southwestern Energy was downgraded to hold from overweight at US Capital Advisors.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CES Energy Solutions announced the Company's results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Revenue for the quarter was $314.4 million, representing a sequential increase of $60.8 million or 24.0% over $253.6 million in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBITDAC was $42.0 million, representing a $10.0 million or 31.3% increase over $32.0 million in Q2 2021, and Adjusted EBITDAC margins continued to improve, reaching 13.4% in Q3 2021 versus 12.6% in Q2 2021. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $13.4 million compared to a net loss of $12.7 million in Q3 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose ahead of the job openings report, as shock from unexpectedly strong U.S. inflation data earlier in the week eased. European shares were little changed, but were on course to mark their sixth straight weekly gains. Japan's Nikkei closed sharply higher as investors bought into domestic market that are battered by concerns about the impact of rising costs and earnings. An index of the dollar against six major currencies edged lower, after hitting its highest level since July 2020. In commodities, gold prices fell, breaking a six-session rally and oil prices dropped more than 1%.

