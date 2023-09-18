Crude Prices Continue Higher on Tight Supply Outlook

October WTI crude oil (CLV23) today is up +1.14 (+1.26%), and Oct RBOB gasoline (RBV23) is up +0.0141 (+0.52%).

Oct WTI crude oil prices today climbed to a new 11-month high, extending the rally seen in the past three months.

Oil prices have support from forecasts last week by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC that the global oil market will be in deficit through year-end. OPEC last Tuesday projected the global oil market may experience a shortfall of 3.3 million bpd in the fourth quarter, the tightest oil market in more than ten years. Also, the International Energy Agency (IEA) last Tuesday projected the global oil market faces a deficit of about -1.2 million bpd in the second half of this year as oil supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia create a "significant supply shortfall."

The tightness in the oil market is expected to continue due to the extension of OPEC+ production cuts. Saudi Arabia recently said it would maintain its unilateral crude production cut of 1.0 million bpd through December. The move will hold Saudi Arabia's crude output at about 9 million bpd, the lowest level in three years. Russia also recently announced that it would maintain its 300,000 bpd cut in crude production through December. Russian crude oil shipments in August dropped to 2.28 million bpd, down -9% m/m and the lowest daily average in eleven months.

A decline in crude in floating storage is bullish for prices. Monday's weekly data from Vortexa showed that the amount of crude oil held worldwide on tankers that have been stationary for at least a week fell -8.9% w/w to 83.89 million bbl as of Sep 15.

The U.S. and Iran on Monday announced a prisoner exchange and the unlocking of $6 billion in Iranian funds. Improved U.S.-Iran relations could result in the eventual resumption of nuclear talks, with any deal leading to relaxed Iran sanctions and increased Iranian oil exports. According to TankerTrackers.com, Iranian crude exports rose to a 5-year high of 2.2 million bpd during the first 20 days of August, with most of the crude going to China.

Last Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) U.S. crude oil inventories as of Sep 8 were -2.9% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -2.5% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -12.6% below the 5-year seasonal average. U.S. crude oil production in the week ended Sep 8 rose +0.8% w/w to 12.9 million bpd, the most in 3-1/2 years. U.S. crude oil production is modestly below the Feb-2020 record-high of 13.1 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active U.S. oil rigs in the week ended Sep 15 rose +2 to 515 rigs, just above the 17-month low of 512 rigs from Sep 1. That is well below the 3-1/4 year high of 627 rigs posted on Dec 2, 2022. Still, U.S. active oil rigs have roughly tripled from the 18-year low of 172 rigs seen in Aug 2020, signaling an increase in U.S. crude oil production capacity from pandemic lows.

