Crude Pressured by Global Growth and Supply Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start, tracking weakness in the underlying commodities while U.S. stock index futures edged higher as investors gear up for a busy week of corporate earnings.

In company news, shares of oilfield services provider Halliburton dipped 0.5% after reporting a 32% slump in third-quarter profit, hit by a slowdown in shale drilling in North America, its biggest market. Additionally, shares of McDermott soared 30% in pre-market trading following a company announced it has entered into an agreement with certain of its secured lenders under which the Company will have access to up to $1.7 billion of additional financing, including letter of credit capacity.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are lower this morning, weighed down by concerns about economic growth and signs of ample global supply. Both WTI and Brent futures are off AM lows of $53.21 and $58.65 respectively. Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, said on Sunday it did not meet its supply reduction commitment in September because of an increase in natural gas condensate output as the country prepared for winter. "Russia intends to fully comply with the agreed production cut in October, though it is reasonable to doubt whether this will actually be achieved," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

Natural gas futures are off half of percent following a 4.8% gain last week. Weather forecasts this week expect to be below-seasonal.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Chevron is scheduled this month to receive at least one cargo of crude oil from sanctioned Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, according to an internal PDVSA document. The vessel Agios Fanourios is set to load 2 million barrels of Venezuelan heavy crude on Oct. 19-21 at Jose port, according to a PDVSA scheduling document viewed by Reuters. The document does not show where the cargo is to be delivered.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of the Khazar offshore project in Kazakhstan, while a consortium of which Shell is a member has given up on Kalamkas, another small offshore block nearby. Khazar is located next to the giant Kashagan field, which the consortium is developing. Kazakhstan had hoped Shell would agree with its Kashagan partners on how to tap Khazar jointly. But Kazakh authorities said the consortium, which also includes Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Total, Inpex and Kazakh state firm KazMunayGaz, was quitting Kalamkas, for which it holds the licence. At the same time, Shell is leaving the Khazar project after investing about $900 million in it.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Dragon Oil Ltd has acquired BP's stake in Gulf of Suez Oil Company (GUPCO) in Egypt. Dragon Oil, an exploration and production platform owned by Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), said it had replaced BP as the contractor for state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) in oil production and discovery concessions in the Gulf of Suez area, where GUPCO operates. GUPCO produces 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from 11 concessions and has a target to reach sustainable production of 75,000 bpd by 2021.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of the Khazar offshore project in Kazakhstan, while a consortium of which Shell is a member has given up on Kalamkas, another small offshore block nearby. Khazar is located next to the giant Kashagan field, which the consortium is developing. Kazakhstan had hoped Shell would agree with its Kashagan partners on how to tap Khazar jointly. But Kazakh authorities said the consortium, which also includes Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Total, Inpex and Kazakh state firm KazMunayGaz, was quitting Kalamkas, for which it holds the licence. At the same time, Shell is leaving the Khazar project after investing about $900 million in it.

Reuters - Total has signed a deal with Chinese state-owned Zhejiang Energy Group (ZEG) to create a joint venture company to supply and delivery marine fuels in the Chinese region of Zhoushan. Total China Investment (TCI) will hold a 49% share in the new joint venture company, and Zhejiang Zheneng Petroleum New Energy (ZZPNE) will hold the remaining stake. The Zhoushan region covers the Ningbo and Shanghai ports, representing the busiest shipping hub in the world in terms of cargo tonnage, Total said in a statement.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Production at the Total's 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery remains cut by about 20% because of a shut sulfur recovery unit. There is no timeline for completing repairs to the SRU, which has been down for about a week.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Callon Petroleum provided an interim operational update for the third quarter of 2019 including expected ranges for production, capital expenses, lease operating expenses and commodity pricing. Callon expects production for the third quarter of 2019 to be between 37.5 and 37.9 MBoed (~78% oil). Lease operating expenses for the period are expected to be between $19.5 and $20 million on an absolute basis or in the range of $5.60 to $5.80 per Boe. Operational Capital spending for the third quarter is expected to be between $114 and $118 million, which is in line with projected full year operational capital expenditures between $495 and $520 million. The combined total of capitalized interest and capitalized G&A for third quarter is expected to be between $26 and $27 million. Pre-hedge realized prices for the quarter are projected to be roughly $54 per barrel and $1.55 per Mcf for natural gas.

SunTrust Robinson downgraded EOG Resources to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

Press Release - Range Resources has increased bank commitments from $2.0 billion to $2.4 billion. The borrowing base of $3.0 billion remains unchanged and the maximum facility amount remains $4.0 billion. Range also announced the sale of an additional 0.5% proportionately reduced overriding royalty interest for gross proceeds of $150 million. Similar to previously announced royalty sales, the overriding royalty interest applies to 350,000 net surface acres in southwest Appalachia. The transaction closed in September and is effective as of March 1, 2019. Annualized cash flow associated with this overriding royalty sale is approximately $12 million, based on first half 2019 pricing. Annualized interest expense is expected to decline by approximately $7 million, offsetting a significant amount of the cash flow associated with the royalty sale. The company also announced that its Board of Directors approved the initiation of a $100 million share repurchase program, beginning in October 2019. The share repurchase program will be executed at times deemed appropriate by Range management and will be funded from asset sale proceeds, free cash flow generation, and/or other potential financial transactions as and when the repurchases occur.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Crescent Point Energy announced that it has successfully closed the previously announced sale of its Uinta Basin asset and certain non-core conventional assets in southeast Saskatchewan. These accretive dispositions are in-line with the Company's strategy to focus its asset base and strengthen its balance sheet.

National Bank of Canada resumed coverage of Crescent Point Energy at ‘Outperform.’

Press Release - Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on November 15, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date for this payment is October 30, 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Seabed Geosolutions, a joint venture between Fugro and CGG, has secured a letter of award to provide a 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in 2000 m of water in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. The 410 km2 survey, which has a contract value of over USD 50 million, will be performed for a prominent energy company using Seabed Geosolutions’ proprietary Manta OBN technology and remotely operated vehicles. The four-component (4C) project will begin in the second quarter of 2020 and will take around 4 months to complete.

RBC Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform.’

Press Release - Halliburton announced net income of $295 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. This compares to reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $75 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, and adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $303 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, excluding impairments and other charges. Operating income was $536 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared to reported operating income of $303 million and adjusted operating income of $550 million for the second quarter of 2019.

PRNewswire – McDermott International (collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with certain of its secured lenders (the "Lenders") under which the Company will have access to up to $1.7 billion of additional financing, including letter of credit capacity. Under the terms of the Agreement, McDermott will have immediate access to $650 million of financing comprised of $550 million under a term loan facility and $100 million under a letter of credit facility, before reduction for related transaction fees and expenses. The Company expects to utilize the amounts available under the Agreement to finance working capital and support the issuance of required performance guarantees on new projects.

DRILLERS

Citigroup upgraded RPC to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell.’

MLPS & PIPELINES

GLOBE NEWSWIRE – Buckeye Partners today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the acquisition of Buckeye by entities affiliated with the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund previously announced on May 10, 2019 (the “proposed merger”) have been received. The merger agreement relating to the proposed merger and the transactions contemplated thereby were previously approved by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of Buckeye’s outstanding limited partner units on July 31, 2019. The completion of the proposed merger is currently expected to occur prior to market opening on Friday, November 1, 2019, subject to the provisions of the merger agreement, including the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. As previously announced, upon completion of the proposed merger, Buckeye’s outstanding limited partner unitholders will receive $41.50 per unit. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, if the completion of the proposed merger occurs on Friday, November 1, 2019 as currently expected, Buckeye’s general partner would not declare or pay a cash distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Cheniere Energy at ‘Outperform.’

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, along with Asian stocks, on hopes for progress towards resolving the trade war after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Saturday that China will work with the United States to address each other's core concerns. European shares added gains with investors turning focus to earnings, while remaining hopeful that Britain would avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union. In currencies, the pound recovered earlier losses and the dollar edged down against a basket of major currencies. Economic growth worries combined with signs of ample global supplies weighed on oil prices. Gold prices were steady, holding in a narrow range.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.