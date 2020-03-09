Crude Plummets After OPEC+ Deal Collapses, Sparks Price War

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open significantly lower as oil prices tumbled ~30% overnight and to levels last seen since February 2016 as OPEC failed to sign a production cut deal with Russia last week, signaling they would hike output in an already oversupplied market. Adding to the steep declines, broader index futures have extended their sell-off with the Dow futures off 1,300 points as investors braced for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus. Furthermore, the entire Treasury yield traded below 1% this morning for the first time in history as investors fled risk for safer haven bonds. In company news, multiple banks downgraded a host of companies across each sub-sector amid declining oil prices.

Both WTI and Brent lost as much as a third of their value in overnight trading in their biggest daily decline since the 1991 Gulf War as Saudi Arabia and Russia signaled they would hike output in a market already awash with crude after their three-year supply pact collapsed. On Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced massive discounts to its official selling prices for April, and the nation is reportedly preparing to increase its production above the 10 million barrel per day mark, according to a Reuters report. Saudi Arabia’s price cut followed a breakdown of talks in Vienna last week but OPEC ally Russia rejected the additional cuts when the 14-member cartel and its allies, known as OPEC+, met on Friday. Earlier WTI hit a session low of $27.34 per barrel while Brent futures dove more than 30% at the low to $31.02.

Natural gas futures are also under pressure this morning, touching their lowest levels since 1995, as steep declines in the crude and above seasonal weather forecasts next week weighed on futures.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil’s 502,500 barrel-per-day Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery restarted a crude distillation unit and was restarting a diesel hydrotreater, said sources familiar with plant operations. Exxon has also restarted two of three cokers at the Baton Rouge refinery, the sources said. The refinery was shut following a Feb. 12 pipeline fire.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Piper Sandler downgraded BP to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

Tudor Pickering Holt initiated coverage on BP at ‘Buy’ and Shell at ‘Hold’.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell cut back production on the coker at its 225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on March 5 to perform maintenance on the unit, sources familiar with plant operations said. Shell plans to clean carbon that has built up on the furnaces of the 25,000-bpd coker, the sources said. The coker will remain in reduced production while the cleaning takes place.

Reuters - International bonds issued by Saudi Arabia and its oil giant Saudi Aramcoplunged as oil prices plummeted, Refinitiv data showed. Saudi Aramco bonds due in 2049 were down over 8 cents and the oil giant's bonds due in 2029 were 4.5 cents lower. Saudi government bonds due in 2049 dropped by more than 9 cents, while bonds due in 2029 dropped 3.5 cent.

(Saturday) Reuters - Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price (OSP) for April for all its crude grades to all destinations, after OPEC’s oil supply cut pact with Russia fell apart on Friday, sending oil into a tailspin. Saudi Aramco has set its Arab light crude oil to Asia for April at a discount of $3.10 to the Oman/Dubai average, down $6 a barrel from March, the company said in a statement late on Saturday. It cut the April OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States to a discount of $3.75 per barrel versus ASCI, down $7 a barrel from March. Aramco lowered its OSP for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to a discount of $10.25 per barrel to Ice Brent, down $8 a barrel. A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus and OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.

Bernstein downgraded Repsol, Shell, and Total to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

UBS Equities initiated coverage of Saudi Aramco at ‘Neutral’.

RBC Capital initiated coverage of Saudi Aramco at ‘Sector ‘Perform’.

U.S. E&PS

SunTrust Robinson downgraded Apache, Callon Petroleum, Cimarex Energy, Continental Resources, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, Extraction Oil & Gas, HighPoint Resources, Matador Resources, Northern Oil and Gas, Parsley Energy, Ring Energy, and WPX Energy to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’. The firm also downgraded Centennial Resource Development, Chesapeake Energy, Occidental Petroleum, and Pioneer Natural Resources to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’.

Simmons Energy downgraded Berry Petroleum Corporation, Callon Petroleum, Occidental Petroleum, Parsley Energy, QEP Resources, and WPX Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’. The firm also downgraded Centennial Resource Development, Chesapeake Energy, Gulfport Energy, and Whiting Petroleum to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Neutral.

Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underweight’. The firm also downgraded Callon Petroleum, Ovintiv, PDC Energy, Vermilion Energy, Continental Resources, Devon Energy, EOG Resources, and Noble Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’. The firm also downgraded California Resources and Marathon Oil to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Callon Petroleum, Matador Resources, QEP Resources, and SM Energy to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Parsley Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

RBC Capital Markets downgraded Centennial Resource Development to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform.’

Raymond James downgraded Devon Energy to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’, Continental Resources to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Strong Buy’, Laredo Petroleum, Oasis Petroleum, and SM Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’, CHK to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Market Perform’ and Whiting Petroleum to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Overweight’.

(Late Friday) Press Release - On March 5, 2020, John P. Surma notified the Concho Resources board of directors of his intention not to stand for reelection at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Surma advised the Company’s board of directors that his decision was not the result of any disagreement with the Company. Mr. Surma will remain a director and maintain his committee memberships through the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Apache, Abraxas Petroleum, EOG Resources, Marathon Oil, Parsley Energy, PDC Energy, SM Energy, Whiting Petroleum, andW&T Offshore to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - Diamondback Energy provided an operational update given recent commodity price volatility. Diamondback is reducing activity immediately from nine completion crews to six and expects to drop two drilling rigs in April 2020 and a third later in the second quarter of 2020. The Company has already dropped one completion crew as part of its original 2020 plan, but is now releasing two more completion crews as a result of the recent and expected oil price weakness. As a result of this reduction in activity, the Company will reduce its capital budget for the year. Drill, complete and equip spend for 2020 is expected to decrease through the combination of a lower completed well count and lower expected well costs, and corresponding infrastructure and midstream capital budgets are expected to decrease as well.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Denbury Resources announced that on March 5, 2020, it received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange that the average closing price of the Company’s shares of common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE.

(Late Friday) Press Release - EP Energy announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has confirmed the Company's Plan of Reorganization. The Company expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as a private company in the coming weeks. Upon emergence, the Company will reduce its debt by approximately $3.3 billion, will receive approximately $629 million in senior secured exit financing from the Company's existing revolving loan lenders, and approximately $325 million of new-money equity financing from certain of its existing noteholders. Such deleveraging and financing will ensure that EP Energy will have greater financial flexibility to support ongoing operations.

(Late Friday) Press Release - On March 3, 2020, Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, a member of the Board of Directors of Hess, notified the Board that she will not stand for re-election as a director at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders due to her other professional commitments. Her decision not to stand for re-election is not the result of any disagreement with management or the Board related to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices.

Press Release - Talos Energy announced that it is cancelling its Analyst and Investor Event previously scheduled for March 12, 2020 in New York City due to health and safety concerns for the potential spread of COVID-19 and the associated state of emergency declaration in New York. The Company is evaluating potential alternative future dates for the event.

CANADIAN E&PS

CIBC downgraded Vermilion Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperformer’.’

Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Zephirin Group downgraded Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Ion Geophysical, Oceaneering International, Oil States International, Schlumberger, TechnipFMC PLC, and Tidewater to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’. The firm also downgraded Core Laboratories NV, National Oilwell Varco, and SEACOR Holdings to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’.

Evercore ISI downgraded Hi Crush Partners, Forum Energy Technologies, Ion Geophysical, Tetra Technologies, and U.S. Silica Holdings to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Outperform’; Core Laboratories, Oceaneering International, Newpark Resource,Patterson-UTI Energy, and Tidewater to ‘In Line’ from ‘Outperform’; Calfrac Well Services and Smart Sand to ‘Underperform’ from ‘In Line’.

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, The loss announced by KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -81 cents per share, $1.36 lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 55 cents. Losses of -39 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -39 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $ 98.80 million, which is lower than the estimated $114.9 million.

(Reuters) – Nine Energy Service reported fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $163.4 million, net loss of $(220.5) million and adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million. The fourth quarter net loss of $(220.5) million, or $(7.51) per basic share, includes intangible assets, PP&E and goodwill impairments of $106.3 million associated with the Coiled Tubing service line and an intangible asset impairment of $95.0 million associated with the Completion Tools service line. For the fourth quarter 2019, adjusted net loss D was $(16.8) million, or $(0.57) adjusted basic earnings per share. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated ROIC c of -3%.

DRILLERS

Zephirin Group downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Helmerich and Payne, Nabors Industries, Transocean, and Valaris to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’. The firms also downgraded Dril-Quip to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’.

Evercore ISI downgraded Nabors Industries, Noble Corporation, and Valaris to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Outperform’. The firm also downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Precision Drilling, and Transocean to ‘In Line’ from ‘Outperform’.

REFINERS

Credit Suisse upgraded Phillips 66 to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’. Meanwhile, the firm downgraded Delek US Holding to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

RW Baird downgraded Antero Midstream, Enlink Midstream, ET, Oneok, Plains All American Pipelines, Tellurian, and Targo Resources to ‘Natural’ from ‘Outperform’.

Simmons Energy downgraded Energy Transfer, Enterprise Products Partners, and Plains All American Pipeline to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

SunTrust Robinson downgraded Rattler Midstream to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Oil tumbled after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices and made plans to ramp up crude output next month. Wall Street futures tanked, amid a rout in global stock markets as fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic were exacerbated by the crash in oil prices. The dollar fell against the Japanese yen, while gold prices rose on safe-haven buying.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.