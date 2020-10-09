Crude on Track for Weekly Gains Amid Hurricane Delta, Norwegian Supply Cut

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, backed by further gains in the major equity index futures which rose on hopes of further stimulus from Congress while oil prices trade roughly flat, capping a lid to the upside. In sector news, Stifel initiated bullish coverage in a handful of producers while Morgan Stanley made upgrades to its gassy E&P coverage.

Both WTI and Brent are coming off their highest closing levels since September 3rd, but are up 10.2% and 9.6%, respectively on the week. Norway oil firms and union officials began meetings with mediators this morning. Six fields were closed Monday, seven more could shut this weekend while a total of 960K boed of that nation's output could be offline by October 14th. In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Delta has shut 1.67 million barrels per day, or 92% of the Gulf's oil output, the most since 2005 during Hurricane Katrina. Producers have also halted nearly 62% of the region's natural gas output, or 1.675 billion cubic feet per day.

Natural gas futures are higher in early trading as Gulf of Mexico production capacity was offline yesterday from hurricane Delta while Gulf Coast feedgas flows also fell as Sabine Pass and Cameron LNG prepared for the storm.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell is repairing the heavy oil hydrocracker at its 211,146 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery.

Press Release - Hydrogen mobility and clean energy company, HYZON Motors, and Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, the venture capital arm of European energy giant Total SE announced a strategic investment led by Total and other specialist hydrogen investors. As part of Total's ambition to get to net-zero emissions by 2050 together with society, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures is focused on finding, funding and fostering technology and solutions that contribute to creating a low carbon future.

U.S. E&PS

Stifel resumed coverage on CNX Resources, Comstock Resources, and Range Resources with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT to ‘Over-weight’ from ‘Equal-weight’. The firm also upgraded Southwestern Energy to ‘Equal-weight’ from ‘Under-weight’.

(Late Thursday) Reuters – Ring Energy provided today an update on the sale of its Delaware Basin asset located in Culberson and Reeves Counties, Texas. Ring management stated that the buyer has requested an extension to October 29, 2020, and, as a show of good faith, has wired the Company an additional non-refundable $1 million. The Company went on to say that the on-going conversations with the buyer and the additional wired funds has continued to provide management with a heightened level of confidence that the transaction will close by the end of the month, however management has made it clear there will be no further extensions.

Press Release – Southwestern Energy announced its borrowing base was reaffirmed at $1.8 billion during its fall semi-annual redetermination. Additionally, upon the close of the Montage Resources acquisition, the Company’s borrowing base and bank commitments will increase to $2.0 billion, with asset coverage exceeding the Company’s borrowing base level.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release – Advantage Oil & Gas is pleased to announce a modest increase in 2020 capital guidance, as a result of continued strengthening of the Corporation’s outlook. Spending for 2020 is now projected to be between $147 million and $162 million, an increase of approximately $17 million, primarily to accelerate a four-well pad into Q4 2020 and augment natural gas production through the winter season.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release – PGS expects to report Segment* revenues for Q3 2020 of approximately $115 million. Contract revenues ended at approximately $9 million. MultiClient pre-funding revenues were approximately $52 million, from a capitalized MultiClient cash investment of approximately $57 million. MultiClient late sales were approximately $26 million. Q3 2020 revenues include approximately $23 million of government grants related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

DRILLERS

SEC filing – On October 5, 2020, FMC Technologies sued Dril-Quip alleging misappropriation of trade secrets and seeking money damages and injunctive relief in the 127th District Court of Harris County in an action styled FMC Technologies, Inc. v. Richard Murphy and Dril-Quip, Inc., Cause No. 2020-63081. FMC alleges that its former employee communicated FMC trade secrets to the Company prior to being hired by the Company and that the Company used those trade secrets in its VXTe subsea tree systems. The Company denies these allegations and intends tovigorously defend against this lawsuit.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release – BP Midstream Partners announced the following changes in officers and directors: Brian Smith decided to retire from his position as a director of the BP Midstream Partners GP LLC effective on October 8, 2020. Jack Collins was appointed a director of the General Partner on October 8, 2020, taking over the role vacated by Mr. Smith. Gerald Maret has decided to retire from his position as Chief Operating Officer effective on December 31, 2020. David Kurt was appointed Co-Chief Operating Officer of the General Partner on October 1, 2020. Mr. Kurt’s title will change to Chief Operating Officer as of December 31, 2020, replacing Mr. Maret. Craig Coburn has decided to retire from his position as a director and Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner, at the end of February 2021. Mr. Collins is expected to succeed Mr. Coburn as the General Partner’s Chief Financial Officer at such time. Mr. Coburn and Mr. Collins will work together between now and the end of February to ensure an orderly transition.

Press Release – Energy Transfer announced that long-time Energy Transfer executives Mackie McCrea and Tom Long have been named as Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective January 1, 2021. Energy Transfer co-founder Kelcy Warren will remain as Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. As Co-CEOs, McCrea and Long will work together in the manner of an “Office of the CEO” and will jointly direct the business of the Partnership. Warren will continue to be actively involved in the strategic direction of the Partnership.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were in the green as hopes for more fiscal aid boosted optimism. European stock markets gained on rosy earnings forecasts. Japan’s Nikkei posted its biggest weekly gain in two months. Gold jumped, as the dollar weakened and renewed negotiations for U.S. stimulus prompted investors to buy bullion as a hedge against inflation. Oil prices were in the red.

