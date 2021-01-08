Crude on Track for Weekly Gain, Supported by Saudi Arabia's Pledge to Cut Output

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to extended their recent rally, tracking gains in the crude complex and U.S. stock index futures which continued their record rise despite worse-than-expected December payroll data. News flow is quiet ahead of earnings season.

Oil prices hit 11-month highs and are on track for a weekly gain, supported by Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut output and a global stocks rally as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases. "The surprise Saudi cut is keeping bulls at the helm," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "It will take a brave man to bet against the current bullish run of play." Both benchmarks are on track for weekly gains of more than 6%.

Natural gas futures slid ~3%, on forecasts for steady, mild weather over the next two weeks. Record cold in Asia is expected to continue through the end of the month, supporting spot LNG prices there that have reached record levels this week.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Noble Midstream Partners announced that the Partnership has entered into an agreement with a Chevron subsidiary to provide oil transmission services from the Wells Ranch development area to Platteville, Colorado, for long-haul transportation out of the DJ Basin. With this agreement, Noble Midstream will now be responsible for substantially all crude oil gathering and intermediate oil transportation services from the Wells Ranch development area.

Simmons Energy upgraded Chevron to Overweight from Neutral.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Petrolero Brasileiro SA produced a record 2.28 million barrels of oil per day on average in 2020. The combined oil and natural gas output of Petrobras, as the company is known, averaged 2.84 million barrels of oil equivalent per day last year. The firm attributed the record output to better processing capacity at its Buzios field, a smaller production decline in the Tupi and Sapinhoá fields and better efficiency at its platforms.

Reuters reported that Petrobras signed a deal to sell some wind power assets for 89.9 million reais.

U.S. E&PS

Northern Oil and Gas announced a business and operations update. Northern has seen steady and continued improvement in operations throughout the fourth quarter of 2020. Operators have continued to return shut-in and curtailed production to sales at a steady rate. Northern has also seen increased development and completion activity due in part to improved pricing. Northern’s wells in process inventory remains at or near all-time highs, with 28.1 net wells as of December 31, 2020. Given improved pricing and activity levels in November and December, Northern is narrowing its Q4 2020 production guidance from 30,000 – 40,000 Boe per day to 34,000 – 36,000 Boe per day. Additionally, with higher propane and natural gas prices, Northern expects steady improvements to its natural gas realizations, as higher prices absorb fixed gathering and processing fees.

Westport Fuel Systems announced the appointment of Tony Guglielmin to the company’s Board of Directors, effective January 7, 2021.

Credit Suisse terminated coverage of WPX Energy.

Cowen discontinued coverage of WPX Energy.

Northland Capital Markets dropped coverage of WPX Energy.

SMBC Nikko Securities terminated coverage of WPX Energy.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Tudor Pickering Hold downgraded Kinder Morgan to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures hit a record high, a day after Wall Street’s major indexes hit record levels on hopes of a Democrat-controlled Congress to deliver more stimulus spending to help the U.S. economy overcome a steep pandemic-induced downturn. Treasury yields rose and the dollar strengthened, pushing gold lower by more than a percent. European stocks rose on upbeat economic data and encouraging earnings reports from chipmakers. Asian equities rallied and oil prices edged higher as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and placed bets on global economic recovery.

