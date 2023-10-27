Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Have a Tough Week

Crude Oil Prices Forecast Video for 31.10.23

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Technical Analysis

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell significantly during the course of the week but has found a little bit of support near the 50-Week EMA. Keep in mind that there are a lot of questions out there about geopolitical issues, with Israel ready to invade Gaza. All things being equal, this causes a lot of concerns due to the fact that the Middle Eastern conflict could expand. However, they have yet to truly go into full force, so the markets are essentially in a waiting pattern.

On the upside, the $90 level is an area that a lot of people would be paying close attention to, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area where we had seen some selling pressure previously. If we can break above there, then it opens up the possibility of a move to the $95 level. If we break down below the 50-Week EMA, then it’s possible that the market will then challenge the crucial $80 level underneath there.

Brent Crude Oil Weekly Technical Analysis

Brent markets also fell during the week, and also pulled back toward the 50-Week EMA. The 50-Week EMA is a indicator that a lot of the longer term traders will pay close attention to. Furthermore, we also have the $85 level underneath that would come into the picture to offer a bit of support as well. While the candlestick is somewhat negative, it’s probably worth noting that the market is still very much in the same range it has been in for the last month or so, so I think at this point we are more or less trying to sort out where we are going to be longer-term.

When you look at the chart, you could make an argument that we are in a nice consolidation region that we could hang out at if we keep the status quo. However, there is a lot of supply concern, especially through a geopolitical lens, so with all of that being said, the market is likely to move on news more than anything else, thereby being very choppy going forward.

