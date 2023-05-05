Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Find Significant Bounce After Plunge

Crude Oil Prices Forecast Video for 08.05.23

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Technical Analysis

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell rather hard during the trading week, as we continue to see a lot of negativity around the idea of global demand. However, the $65 level offered enough support to turn things back around, and it now looks as if we may be trying to find the bottom of a summer range.

This does make a certain amount of sense, as the market tends to find some type of area that it wants to trade in during the “summer driving season” in the United States. If we were to break down below the bottom of the candlestick though, that would lead to even further losses, and would show that the economy is coming undone completely. On the upside, the 50-Week EMA sits right around $81.65, and that’s somewhere near the top of this overall consolidation area.

Brent Crude Oil Weekly Technical Analysis

The Brent market also fell rather hard, breaking below the $70 level at one point during the week. However, we have turned around quite drastically to support that area, and now it looks like Brent is finding its own range as well. The 50-Week EMA sits near the $86.50 level, and is offering a significant amount of resistance. On the other hand, if we were to break down below the tale of the candlestick for this week, that would be a very negative turn of events and could send this market down to the $60 level.

Again, both grades of oil are going to be paying close attention to the global economy, and the turnaround that we had seen late in the week was a little bit suspicious, as if somebody was stepping in and trying to support the market.

