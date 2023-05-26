Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to See Signs of Slight Upward Pressure

Crude Oil Prices Forecast Video for 29.05.23

FXEmpire.com -

WTI Crude Oil (US) Weekly Technical Analysis

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil markets rose during the course of the week but have shown a little bit of hesitation. That being said, the market breaking above the highs of the week could open up the possibility of a move toward the $80 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. On the other hand, if we were to break down below the bottom of the candlestick, the market could look to the $70 level. All things being equal, this market looks like it is building up inertia and trying to figure out where we are going next. This makes sense, considering that there are a lot of questions as to whether or not demand will continue to be strong as we head into a recession.

Brent Crude Oil (UK) Weekly Technical Analysis

The Brent markets also have rallied during the course of the week, popping above the 200-Week EMA, only to give back some of the gains. Ultimately, this is a market that looks as if it is trying to get to the $80 level above, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. Underneath, we have the $72.50 level offering support, and then of course we have the $70 level underneath there. All things being equal, I think we are trying to build up enough pressure to reach toward the top of the overall range, but a bigger move is probably a bit out of the question at this point. It does look like the $70 level is going to continue to offer a bit of a “floor in the market” as things stand right now.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.