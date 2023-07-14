Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Break Out

Crude Oil Prices Forecast Video for 17.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Technical Analysis

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied rather significantly during the course of the week to break above the $75 level. The 50-Week EMA sits just above there, and in looks like it could be a bit of a barrier. We are right in the midst of an area that has been noisy for some time, so a little bit of a pullback does make a certain amount of sense. Furthermore, the market has been trading between the 200-Week EMA and the 50-Week EMA indicators over the last week, which typically will cause a bit of a squeeze. I think a short-term pullback probably makes a bit of sense, but it looks like we are going back and forth to buy short-term pullbacks in order to continue going higher. If we break above the 50-Week EMA, then we could go looking to the $82.50 level.

Brent Crude Oil Weekly Technical Analysis

Brent markets have rallied to break above the $80 level, but at this point we still have the 50-Week EMA above offering resistance. As we are sitting between the 200-Week EMA and the 50-Week EMA in the Brent market, just as we are seen in the WTI market, it looks like we could squeeze rather quickly. All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, but if we can break above the 50-Week EMA, then it’s likely that we could go looking to the $87.50 level.

Underneath, if we were to break below the 200-Week EMA, we could go down to the $75 level, but it looks as if oil is trying to form some type of bottoming pattern, and therefore I think the buyers are eventually going to succeed.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.