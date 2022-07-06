Crude oil supplies to CPC pipeline continuing as usual, sources say

Crude oil supplies to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline are continuing as usual, three sources familiar with operations said.

Three sources, who refused to be named as they are not allowed to speak to the media, told Reuters that oil deliveries from oil fields supplying the CPC pipeline were uninterrupted as of Wednesday morning.

CPC said on Wednesday a Russian court had ordered the suspension of its activity for 30 days, adding to global worries about oil supplies.

