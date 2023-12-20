Crude Oil Rally Pulling Corn Along

After two red sessions to start the week, current corn quotes are back by less than a penny so far for the midweek session. The AM Crude Oil trade is 1.4% higher. The front month corn market ended Tuesday’s session with 4 ¼ to 5 ¼ cent losses. That has the March contract at a net weekly drop of 10 ¼ cents and within 2 cents of that contract’s harvest low. Preliminary open interest rose 4,917 contracts on the lower market, net new selling interest.

The weekly EIA report will show ethanol production data for the week that ended 12/8 later this morning.

China’s Custom’s data revealed 3.59 MMT of corn was imported during November. That was a new record for the month. Most of it was from Brazil and Ukraine. The year to date total was reported at 22.2 MMT for corn (+12.3%).

Crop forecaster Michael Cordonnier reduced his prediction for Brazilian corn production to 117 MMT, dropping below the CONAB 118.5 MMT and well below USDA’s 129 MMT. The bulk of the crop is not planted until February (winter corn) so such reductions are based on assumed lower acreage. Cordonnier raised his Argentine forecast 1 MMT to 53 MMT, coming closer to USDA’s 55 MMT, and 748 million bushels more than last year (34 MMT).

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.72 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.45 5/8, down 4 1/8 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.85 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.94 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

