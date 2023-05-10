News & Insights

Crude Oil Pulls Back Sharply On Unexpected Increase In Inventories

May 10, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The price of crude oil showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, giving back ground after closing high for three straight sessions.

After climbing $0.55 or 0.8 percent to $73.71 a barrel in the previous session, crude for June delivery slumped $1.15 or 1.6 percent to $72.56 a barrel.

The sharp pullback by the price of crude oil came following the release of a report from the Energy Information Administration showing an unexpected increase in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended May 5th.

The report said crude oil inventories climbed by 3.0 million barrels after falling by 1.3 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected inventories to dip by 0.9 million barrels.

Meanwhile, the EIA said gasoline inventories declined by 3.2 million barrels for the week, while distillate fuel inventories tumbled by 4.2 million barrels.

Data released by the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday also showed that U.S. crude oil inventories rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 5th

Gasoline inventories also increased by 400,000 barrels, although distillate fuel inventories posted a 3.95-million barrel draw.

Concerns about the outlook for demand also weighed on oil prices, as traders worried a Labor Department report showing a slowdown in the pace of consumer price growth was partly due to the U.S. heading for a recession.

