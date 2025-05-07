Commodities

Crude Oil Pulls Back Sharply After Yesterday's Surge

May 07, 2025 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Crude oil futures moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, giving back ground following the surge seen in the previous session.

After spiking $1.96 or 3.4 percent to $59.09 a barrel during Tuesday's session, crude for June delivery tumbled $1.02 or 1.7 percent to $58.07 a barrel.

Lingering concerns about the outlook for global demand weigh on the price oil early in the session along with a report from the Energy Information Administration showing crude oil inventories fell by less than expected in the week ended May 2nd.

The report said crude oil inventories fell by 2.0 million barrels last week after declining by 2.7 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by 2.5 million barrels.

The price of crude oil saw further downside after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged but warned of increasing risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.