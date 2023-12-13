Crude Oil Prices to Trade Between $70 and $100 in 2024, Goldman Sachs Forecasts

The trajectory of crude oil prices is poised to be within the range of $70 to $100 per barrel for the majority of 2024, as projected by the Investment Strategy Group at Goldman Sachs in a recent article.

The forecast takes into account the deceleration in oil demand growth attributed to tighter financial conditions. There is also an elevated odds of a US economic downturn in the upcoming year, as the group assigns a 30% to 40% likelihood of a recession over the next 12 months.

Other market participants express a similar sentiment regarding the decline in oil demand.

“Oil demand appears to be slowing,” says Bruce Liegel, a former macro fund manager and author of the newsletter Global Macro Playbook. “This is one of the main factors driving oil prices lower over the past couple months. It is always challenging to get an accurate estimate on global oil demand, but by all measures it appears China demand is also falling.”

OPEC+ and Price Volatility

On the supply side, Goldman notes that non-OPEC production growth is anticipated to remain robust, particularly outside of the US.

The investment bank also points out that short-term volatility will persist, and “a stable price range does not preclude potential sharp price rallies and drawdowns, particularly given current macroeconomic uncertainties and heightened geopolitical risks.”

Ongoing negotiations among OPEC+ countries regarding production quotas exemplify the challenges of balancing the market and may contribute to additional price volatility.

Price volatility will depend on the negotiations among OPEC+ countries on production quotas, but such negotiations are rarely straightforward.

As highlighted by Reuters, OPEC+ negotiations on production quotas are often difficult due to the month-to-month variability in oil production, and it becomes challenging to set a permanent production target. The ability to negotiate a higher production reference level allows a country to minimize the required production cuts to meet its targets.

How might OPEC+ react to the current supply and demand situation?

“It seems probable that they will keep cutting production due to weakening demand and resilient non-OPEC supply,” notes Liegel in his newsletter Global Macro Playbook.

2024 Oil Prices

The trajectory of oil prices in 2024 is expected to be heavily influenced by OPEC production policy and discipline. Goldman underscores the significance of Saudi Arabia and Russia, two major OPEC+ producers, committing to production cuts in 2023. Both nations have adhered to their commitments, surprising the market given previous instances where production cut announcements had not been fully implemented.

This sentiment is echoed by other energy analysts. In its latest oil outlook report, ING Bank notes that OPEC policy is “key” and highlights the confidence of OPEC+ in cutting supply without the risk of losing market share.

How will oil prices unfold in the near term? Liegel notes in Global Macro Playbook, “Oil’s peak around $125 from 2022 is likely to serve as a ceiling for the market over the next 2-3 years. It appears that the market is in a $70-90 price range until the market moves lower next year, possibly dropping below $60. OPEC+ has recently implemented another cut, and it seems probable that they will keep cutting production due to weakening demand and resilient non-OPEC supply.”

Impact of Israel-Hamas War on Oil Prices

Goldman also suggests that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas introduces an additional layer of uncertainty to oil price dynamics. If the war escalates, spot oil prices may go through transitory but sharp increases. Potential disruptions include tighter oil sanctions on Iran, Iran attempting to block the Strait of Hormuz, an Arab oil embargo, and other Arab producers reducing production.

