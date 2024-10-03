Crude Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

To receive market updates in your inbox, subscribe to the free newsletter Global Macro Playbook.

Crude oil prices soared on Thursday, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East and the fear of a wider conflict that could disrupt global oil flows. Brent crude futures surged over 5%, settling above $77 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures closed 5% higher, nearing $74. The dramatic price jump marked the biggest single-day increase in nearly a year.

The surge was fueled by concerns that Israel might target Iranian oil infrastructure in retaliation for a recent ballistic missile attack by Iran. While U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that the U.S. is "discussing" supporting such a strike, he stated, "there is nothing going to happen today," attempting to calm the markets.

The Pentagon also acknowledged discussions with Israeli officials about their response to Iran's attack but refrained from providing specific details.

The potential disruption of Iranian oil production, which accounts for approximately 3% of global output, has rattled markets. "This is going to really test the mettle of the market because up until now the risk to supply has been downplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst for Price Futures Group, to Reuters. "This could be a game changer."

Analysts have expressed concern that escalated conflict could lead Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route through which a fifth of global oil supply passes, or even attack Saudi infrastructure. "Our estimates for Q4 2024 were $75/bbl prior to the recent headline," said StoneX analyst Alex Hodes in a note quoted by Reuters, "but if these attacks come to fruition prices could average levels closer to $78-$80/bbl."

Despite these concerns, some experts believe that OPEC's spare capacity could cushion any potential shock caused by a disruption to Iranian oil supply. Reports have suggested that OPEC has enough spare capacity to compensate for a possible full loss of Iranian supply. However, the concentration of this spare capacity in the Middle East itself raises concerns about a broader regional conflict, potentially impacting this buffer.

While the conflict unfolds, the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced the lifting of force majeure at all Libyan oilfields and terminals, potentially easing a recent crisis that had significantly reduced oil output.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 3.9 million barrel increase in crude oil inventories in the week ended September 27th. This data, though, was overshadowed by the geopolitical uncertainties gripping the market.

