Crude Oil Prices Slip On Friday

(RTTNews) - Crude suffered a weekly loss of more than 1 percent due to uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and their likely impact on global growth and fuel demand.

Trump's sweeping tariffs are now facing legal uncertainties, complicating the administration's broader economic agenda.

West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery eased $0.18 or 0.30 percent to $60.76 a barrel.

Markets now await cues from an upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Saturday, where a further increase in oil production is anticipated.

Members of the oil cartel are expected to authorize another bumper production increase for July after agreeing 411,000 barrels-per-day hikes at the previous two meetings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.