Commodities

Crude Oil Prices Pull Back Off Two-Month Highs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session at a two-month closing high, the price of crude oil gave back some ground during trading on Thursday.

Crude for February delivery slid $0.52 or 0.6 percent to $82.12 a barrel after jumping $1.42 or 1.7 percent to $82.64 a barrel in the previous session.

The pullback by the price of crude oil may partly have reflected traders cashing on the recent strength, although selling pressure remained relatively subdued.

While the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to drive a surge in cases around the world, traders have remained optimistic about the outlook for energy demand.

Indications of tight near-term supply amid supply disruptions in some regions have also helped to support crude oil prices over the past few weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular