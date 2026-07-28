Crude Oil Prices Pressured by Optimism Over Iran Negotiations

September WTI crude oil (CLU26) today is down -3.25 (-3.93%), and September RBOB gasoline (RBU26) is down -0.0304 (-0.96%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices are sliding today, with crude falling to a 1-week low. Crude prices added to Monday’s sharp losses today on optimism over negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions in the Middle East have also eased and are weighing on crude prices as the US and Iran held off on further attacks for a fourth day.

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Optimism that ongoing negotiations between Iran and Oman could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is weighing on oil prices. President Trump said today that there was a “good chance” that talks would make progress.

However, tensions remain high in the Middle East as the US maintains its blockade of Iranian oil shipments in the Persian Gulf. Also, President Trump said today that the US would “take out” Pickaxe Mountain, an Iranian facility that the US and Israel said they suspect is a nuclear site, if there wasn’t a deal. In addition, Houthi militants said they would continue striking Saudi Arabia after claiming to have struck facilities linked to Saudi Aramco in the Red Sea port towns of Jizan and Yanbu on Saturday. Yanbu, the western end of the East-West pipeline, has become Saudi Arabia’s key crude export outlet since the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively shut off by the war. Jizan is home to a refinery and export terminal along the Red Sea.

Global crude oil supplies are tightening due to reduced flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The International Maritime Organization recently warned that it is too dangerous to cross the Strait of Hormuz at the moment, and visible transit through the strait has fallen sharply as Iran continues targeting tankers attempting to transit it.

Crude prices also have support as Ukraine intensifies drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. Russian crude production fell to 8.928 million bpd in June, the lowest in 2.5 years, according to monthly OPEC data. According to EA Analytics, Russian crude-processing rates will average 3.51 million bpd in July, the lowest in 24 years, amid damage to Russian energy infrastructure caused by drone and missile attacks from Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, Ukrainian forces have attacked Russian fuel-producing facilities more than 50 times this year, hitting at least 24 of Russia’s 34 largest refineries. As of the end of June, around 90% of Russian regions have imposed some form of fuel rationing or reported supply issues, as refining capacity has plunged following damage to facilities. The strikes have deepened a nationwide gasoline shortage, with several major refineries shut down and the government banning almost all gasoline, jet fuel and diesel exports. Russia is the world’s number two diesel exporter, after the US, according to Vortexa.

Stronger Russian crude exports are also adding to global oil supplies, which is bearish for prices. Data compiled by Bloomberg show the four-week average of Russian crude exports rose to 4.13 million bpd through June 28, the highest since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Russia may be boosting its crude exports as the country’s refining capacity has plunged due to damage at its refining facilities from Ukraine drone and missile attacks.

As a bearish factor for crude, OPEC delegates said today that they expect to pause oil-production hikes at its meeting this Sunday after a final increase of +188,000 bpd in September. The group already formally agreed to restore about two-thirds of the 1.65 million bpd supply cutback it made back in 2023 and said it plans to raise output targets further and to revive the final portion in three more monthly stages. On July 5, OPEC+ said it will boost its crude output by 188,000 bpd in August, though that increase might prove difficult amid renewed US-Iran military attacks in the region. OPEC’s June crude production rose by +2.34 million bpd to 18.75 million bpd.

Vortexa reported on Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least 7 days rose +3.5% w/w to 102.84 million bbl in the week ended July 24.

Last Wednesday’s EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of July 17 were -5.3% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -7.1% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -9.6% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending July 17 fell -0.5% w/w to 13.798 million bpd, just below the record high of 13.862 million bpd posted in the week of November 7.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US oil rigs in the week ended July 24 fell by -2 to 450 rigs, slightly below the 1.25-year high of 452 rigs posted in the week ended July 17.

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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