Crude Oil Prices Pressured by Dollar Strength

May WTI crude oil (CLK24) this morning is down -0.23 (-0.28%), and May RBOB gasoline (RBK24) is up +0.22 (+0.08%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices this morning are mixed. Energy prices are under pressure from the rally in the dollar index to a 5-week high. Losses in crude are limited as recent Ukranian drone attacks on Russian oil facilities have reduced Russia's average oil refining rate to a 10-month low.

Crude has support from the recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries that damaged several Russian oil processing facilities, limiting Russian fuel export prospects. Bloomberg calculations show Russian refiners processed 5.03 million bpd of crude from March 14 to March 20, down -400,000 bpd from the average for the first 13 days of March and the lowest in 10 months. JPMorgan Chase said it sees 900,000 bpd of Russian refinery capacity that could be offline "for several weeks if not months" from the attacks, adding $4 a barrel of risk premium to oil prices.

The recent strength of Chinese crude oil demand is bullish for prices. Monday's government data showed that China processed a record 118.76 MMT of crude in January and February, up +3% from the same time last year. Also, Chinese fuel demand jumped, with expressway passenger volumes 54% higher than 2019 levels, while airlines saw 19% more people than the pre-pandemic peak.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) last Thursday forecasted that the global oil markets will be in a deficit through the end of 2024 if OPEC+ maintains its current production cuts, although the balance would turn into a surplus if OPEC+ starts pumping more oil. OPEC+ will meet on June 1 to decide on production levels for the second half of 2024. The IEA also raised its forecast for global crude oil demand growth in 2024 by 110,000 bpd to 1.3 million bpd due to a stronger US economic outlook and the increased fuel needed for ships to take longer routes to avoid Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

OPEC+ announced on March 3 that it would extend its current crude production cuts of about 2 million bpd until the end of June. The group said its crude production cuts will be "returned gradually subject to market conditions" after the second quarter. However, OPEC Feb crude production rose +110,000 bpd to 26.680 million bpd, a bearish factor for oil prices as Iraq and UAE continue to pump above their production quotas.

Also, Vortexa said on March 4 that OPEC+ compliance with crude production cuts is still "questionable." Vortexa said that Russian oil exports were about 500,000 bpd above the OPEC+ commitments, and there are "little indications that Russia is actively cutting either crude production or exports." Bloomberg reported last Tuesday that Russia's seaborne crude oil exports in the week ended March 10 rose +590,000 bpd and that Russia's flows were 420,000 bpd above Russia's pledge.

Crude prices have underlying support from the Israel-Hamas war and concern that all-out war might spread to Lebanon. Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire almost daily since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7. Also, the US and UK have engaged in airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen in retaliation for Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels have forced shippers to divert shipments around the southern tip of Africa instead of going through the Red Sea, disrupting global crude oil supplies.

A decline in crude in floating storage is bullish for prices. Monday's weekly data from Vortexa showed that the amount of crude oil held worldwide on tankers that have been stationary for at least a week fell -9.9% w/w to 69.77 million bbl as of March 15.

Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of March 15 were -2.8% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -2.4% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -5.0% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending March 15 was unchanged w/w at 13.1 million bpd, below the recent record high of 13.3 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active US oil rigs in the week ended March 15 rose by +6 rigs to a 6-month high of 510 rigs, moderately above the 2-year low of 494 rigs posted on November 10. The number of US oil rigs has fallen over the past year from the 3-3/4 year high of 627 rigs posted in December 2022.

