Commodities

Crude Oil Prices Move Sharply Higher Amid Optimism About Demand Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Crude oil futures moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday, extending the rebound seen in the previous session.

After rising $0.43 to $64.44 a barrel on Wednesday, crude for April delivery jumped $1.58 to $66.02 a barrel.

The continued increase by the price of crude oil came amid optimism about the outlook for energy demand after the House passed a $1.9 trillion relief package, which President Joe Biden later signed into law.

Oil prices also continued to benefit from yesterday's report from the Energy Information Administration showing steep drops in inventories of gasoline and distillate fuel.

While crude oil inventories jumped by 13.8 million barrels in the week ended March 5, gasoline inventories plunged by 11.9 million barrels and distillate fuel inventories tumbled by 5.5 million barrels.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a four-month low in the week ended March 6th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    1 hour ago

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular