Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Stall

Crude Oil Prices Forecast Video for 10.05.23

FXEmpire.com -

WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market was somewhat soft during the trading session on Tuesday, as the market has recently seen a massive bear market rally. At this point, we could be running into a bit of hesitation, which suggests that the overall downtrend is still very much intact. This does not necessarily mean that I expect the market to go much lower than it did previously; a move back down to that level is possible. We have to worry a lot about significant demand destruction because there are a lot of concerns about the overall global economy. After all, the energy markets directly reflect what’s going on with the global economy, and as it seems like a recession is all but known at this point, oil will struggle.

The 50-Day EMA can be a potential resistance barrier sitting right below the $76 level. Even if we were to break above there, the 200-Day EMA is dropping just above the $80 level. In other words, we are closer to a selloff than we have been over the last few days.

Brent Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Brent markets also continue to see an attempt at a recovery but have also slowed down during the trading session on Tuesday, as the market has had an extreme 3 sessions previously, and therefore I think it’s probably only a matter of time before we see signs of exhaustion that people jump all over the next. This market will continue to see a lot of volatility, but I think the lows will be tested again, given enough time. However, if we were to break above the 50-Day EMA, we could see the 200-Day EMA sitting right around the $86 level.

All things being equal, this market is probably trying to find its summer range, and we may have determined that the $70 level underneath would be significant support while the $86 level or so could be resistance. In general, I think we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, but at the end of the day, we will continue to see an easier lower than higher.

