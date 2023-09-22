Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Rally Again

Crude Oil Prices Forecast Video for 25.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied significantly during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see a lot of traders out there worry about a lack of supply. After all, Saudi Arabia and Russia both have cut back production, and that has had a significant effect on the market. Furthermore, oil tends to do fairly well in an inflationary environment, as people try to get out of currency and on “things.”

The $90 level is an area that has a significant amount psychology attached to it, therefore I think we’ve got a situation where the market will continue to go higher. A short-term pullback is very possible, but I think that is what people will be looking for to get involved in this market. Quite frankly, I don’t have the interest in trying to get too cute at this point in time, but I do think that we got a situation where we will eventually continue to go much higher over time.

Brent Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Brent markets also have shown a significant move to the upside, and it looks as if we are ready to take out the $95 level. All things being equal, the market will continue to look for dips to get involved, therefore there is no way to short this market. All things being equal, this is a market that continues to see a lot of buying pressure every time we do drop in the slightest, therefore I think we’ve got a situation where the market is one that you simply cannot sell. Yes, we could get some type of significant drop, but $90 is about as low as I can see this market dropping anytime in the near future.

I believe that the target is $100, perhaps even higher than that, so therefore it’s likely that we will see a lot of momentum given enough time, but quite frankly at this point in time you need to be very cautious and take advantage of value when it’s offered. I think that’s what most professionals are doing right now, and unless we get some type of contraction in demand or increase in supply, this is a market that continues to be very bullish.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.