Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Have Quiet Thursday

Crude Oil Prices Forecast Video for 30.06.23

FXEmpire.com -

WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has found itself to be somewhat quiet during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior overall. That being said, I think we got a situation where the market is probably going to have to pay close attention to the idea of what happens next, due to the fact that there are a lot of questions about the overall global economy. Remember, the crude oil demand is a question that a lot of people are looking at right now. After all, the markets have seen a lot of concerns when it comes to whether or not we are going to see an overall slowdown globally, and if we do, that obviously is a very negative turn of events. As things stand right now, I think we are going sideways more than anything else.

Brent Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Brent markets also have a very sideways attitude to them, with the $70 level underneath being important. At this point, it looks like we’re going sideways as well, and just like in the WTI Crude Oil market, we have the 50-Day EMA above offering significant resistance. Because of this, I think it’s probably only a matter of time before we see a little bit of hesitation. That hesitation is just going to keep the market in a bit of a range, which is exactly what I expect to see. If we break down below the $70 level, then it’s likely that we could see a further drop, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

In general, I believe that oil is sitting in its “summer range” as it tends to do most years. As long as that is the case, if you have a short-term range bound trading system, you can perhaps use short-term charts to go back and forth. However, if we were to break out of the overall consolidation area that we are in at the moment, I anticipate that we probably have a scenario where $10 moves could be coming down the road. Either way, keep her position size reasonable and do not expect too much in this market at the moment.

