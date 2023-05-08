Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Recover

Crude Oil Prices Forecast Video for 09.05.23
WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis
The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to recover from the massive plunge lower. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of back-and-forth and I think we are trying to figure out the summer range. The crude oil markets typically do find some type of summer range, and the recent crash has certainly been a bit exaggerated. I think at this point, it makes a lot of sense that the $65 level is your floor.
Just above, the 50-Day EMA sits right around the $76 level, so that could offer a certain amount of resistance and signs of exhaustion could be jumped on for shorting opportunities. If we can break above there, then the 200-Day EMA comes into the picture near the $81 level, and the $82 level is the top of the overall range that I see trying to form for the market.
Brent Crude Oil Technical Analysis
Brent markets have also continued to recover a bit during the trading session on Monday, but just like the WTI Crude Oil market, you have the 50-Day EMA sitting above, near the $80.50 level, and of course the 200-Day EMA at the overall range that we have been in. At this point, the market is likely to continue seeing the area right around the $86 level as a major ceiling, so I don’t think we break above there anytime soon. This will be especially true if we are going to see markets continue to deal with a slowing global economy.
Alternatively, if we can break down below the $70 level, that could open up a huge flush lower, but I think that might be the bottom of the overall range for the summer, as we continue to try to digest a lot of different questions at the same time. On a rally, I would be looking for signs of exhaustion that I can start selling, because clearly the easiest strategy has been shorting oil over the last several months, and I think that probably continues to be the case. Regardless, keep in mind that the market is likely to be very noisy, so practice position sizing carefully.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
