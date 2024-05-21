Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to See Support

WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

Take a look at the crude oil market on the four hour chart. You can see that the West Texas Intermediate Market did fall down toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the bigger move. But it does appear that it’s trying to bounce from here. We have been in a consolidation range for a while, with the $77 area being support, while the $80 level above acts as resistance.

It is worth noting that the $80 level, of course, is a large, round, psychologically significant finger that a lot of people will pay attention to and therefore, I think it might be a little bit difficult to get above. That being said, I suspect it is probably only a matter of time before we do break above that $80 level and go looking to the $82.50 level after that.

Brent Crude Oil Technical Analysis

The Brent market looks very much the same, bouncing from the $82 area, an area that has been important more than once. The $84.50 level, of course, is an area that a lot of people will pay close attention to, as it has been previous support and resistance. And I think that might be your target for any type of recovery.

Whether or not that happens easily remains to be seen, but I do suspect that’s probably the more likely of outcomes. If we do break down in the crude oil market, we could see a $2 drop in both grades rather quickly. But at this point in time, we have a lot of concerns about geopolitics and perhaps even supply in what is the busiest time of year that could cause this market to really shoot straight up in the air.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.