Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to Bounce Around

WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

As you can see, we have pulled back just a little bit in the WTI crude grade of oil as we continue to dance around the 200 day EMA. This is not a huge surprise because this has been a process of bottoming. Whether or not we can break above $80 at this point is the only question I’m interested in. This will be the signal that we are ready to truly take off to the upside, as the market will break a lot of resistance there.

Yes, I think short-term pullbacks will find buyers, especially near the 50-day EMA. There’s a little bit of a rounding bottom, or perhaps even an inverted head and shoulders pattern that we are forming, so do pay attention. And of course, we have supply dwindling, and central banks around the world trying to cut rates to stimulate the economy.

Brent Crude Oil Technical Analysis

The Brent market is very much the same, and I do believe that the $84 level above is an area that we will be paying close attention to. And if we can take off from there, we could get about a 10% gain, reaching the $90 level. This is my longer-term target, but we will have to wait and see how long it takes to get there.

Ultimately, a short-term pullback should continue to see plenty of support after 50-day EMA, as well as the $80 level. Again, Brent is very much like the WTI market, as we are forming a massive, inverted head and shoulders. And I do think that it is probably only a matter of time before we take off, if for no other reason than the cyclical and seasonal factors of the driving season coming up.

We are heading into spring and that means the northern hemisphere will be demanding more energy in the United States, Europe, etc. All things being equal, I think this is a situation where we continue to see a lot of choppiness, but short-term pullbacks I think do show us with every bounce, bringing in more value hunters.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.