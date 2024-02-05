Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Continues to Look For Buyers

Crude Oil Prices Forecast Video for 06-02-2024

FXEmpire.com -

WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

In West Texas Intermediate crude you can see, it has been somewhat choppy and sideways early during the day on Monday. That’s not a huge surprise considering just how much we have sold off since last week. The question now is whether or not we are going to find enough support in this region to keep things stable, it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. And it is probably worth noting that the crude oil market has sold off pretty drastically since the press conference in Wednesday’s trading session of last week. So a lot of this might be due to the fact that traders were hoping loose monetary policy coming out of the Federal Reserve would boost demand for crude oil.

That being said, there are a lot of reasons to think that we’re closer to the bottom than the top of the overall move because the $68 level underneath is a major support level that extends down to the $65 level. Furthermore, there are a lot of tensions in the Middle East and it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see that a disruption of supply could come into the picture sooner or later. OPEC will probably lose its sense of humor and start to cut back supply as well. So a lot of things going on that I think suggest that maybe this market is one that you are buying on dips.

That being said, you don’t want it to get too big into your position because quite frankly, it has shown that it can move pretty quickly. And the last thing you want to do is be on the wrong side of a major sell off. In general, I think crude oil is still trying to carve out its range for the year. So, we’re probably going to see quite a few noisy weeks ahead of us. In this kind of trading, please be careful with your position size, and make sure to take the appropriate measures to protect your account from significant losses in the event of volatility.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.