News & Insights

ForEx

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Continues to Find Buyers

March 19, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by Christopher Lewis for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

The West Texas Intermediate market has done very little during the early hours on Tuesday, which is actually a very bullish sign considering we have recently broken out and it looks like we are willing to just hang out, and that is a good sign considering that the breakout had been so strong. All things being equal, this is a scenario that I think given enough time, you have to look at each pullback being an opportunity to get involved again.

Crude oil certainly is about to head into a very bullish time of year as traders will look at demand picking up through driving, flying, et cetera. Furthermore, supply issues have come into the picture as well. So, I think you will continue to be a buyer. And I do think that we will eventually get to $85.

Brent Crude Oil Technical Analysis

The Brent market looks very much the same as you would expect. Another thing that I would point out is that Brent is getting ready to see the golden cross, much like the WTI grade, and we have broken out here. In the Brent market, I anticipate that we are going to look to the $90 level. Short-term pullbacks will be bought into.

Clearly, we’ve broken above a major resistance barrier. In general, this is a situation where we are in a cyclically bullish time of year, so it does make a lot of sense that we just follow that pattern. The fact that there are geopolitical concerns around the world also adds more credence to this. So, I think you have to look at this through the prism of a market that you’re trying to find value and then taking advantage of it.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.