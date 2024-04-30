News & Insights

ForEx

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Continues to Chop

April 30, 2024 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Christopher Lewis for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil market was very noisy during the early hours on Tuesday, but quite frankly, I think we are essentially in the middle of consolidation and that’s probably to be expected. Underneath we have the 50 day EMA, which of course will have a major influence on technical trading as it has offered significant support multiple times in the recent past.

If we were to break down below there, then we could take a look at the $80 level. But at this point, I don’t know that we’re going to break down like that. On the upside, we have the $85 level, which is an obvious ceiling in the consolidation. But I don’t know that we are going to break above there very easily.

I think that is more or less going to contain the market for a while. And as we basically have a range between $80 on the bottom and $85 on the top, and currently find so right around $82.50 or so during the day, we’re basically right in the middle of a choppy consolidation.

Brent Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Brent markets look very much the same as the $84.50 level underneath is a floor, but we do have the 50 day EMA offering support as well. Above, we have the $90 level, which obviously will offer a bit of a ceiling. Keep in mind that there are a lot of geopolitical risks out there when it comes to oil, and I don’t think we are pricing that in. However, I currently think the fact that we have not had a major escalation in the Middle East is probably the main narrative right now, but we’ll have to wait and see.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.