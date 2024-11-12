Crude Oil Pressured by a Stronger Dollar and Global Energy Demand Concerns

December WTI crude oil (CLZ24) today is down -0.11 (-0.16%), and December RBOB gasoline (RBZ24) is up +0.0023 (+0.12%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices today fell to 1-1/2 week lows and are mixed. Today's rally in the dollar index (DXY00) to a 4-1/4 month high weighs energy prices. Also, global energy demand concerns are bearish for crude after OPEC cut its oil demand growth forecast for this year for the fourth consecutive month. In addition, crude oil prices are undercut by speculation that President-elect Trump's policies will increase US crude production and that new tariffs may slow China's economy. Gasoline prices recovered early losses and turned slightly higher after the crude crack spread rose to a 2-1/2 month high.

Global energy demand concerns are undercutting crude prices after OPEC today cut its 2024 global oil consumption forecast to 1.8 million bpd, -107,000 bpd lower than last month's forecast, and the fourth consecutive month the cartel has reduced its crude demand estimates.

A supportive factor for crude is an increase in the crude crack spread, which rose to a 2-1/2 month high today. The higher crack spread encourages refiners to boost their crude purchases and refine the crude into gasoline and distillates.

Crude demand in China has weakened and is a bearish factor for oil prices. According to Chinese customs data, China Oct crude imports fell -2% m/m and -9% y/y to 44.7 MMT, and crude imports year-to-date are down -3.4% y/y at 457.074 MMT. China is the world's second-largest crude consumer.

Concerns that Middle East hostilities could escalate are bullish for crude when Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of a "crushing response" to Israel's recent air strikes on Iran. An escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel could widen the conflict in the Middle East and disrupt the region's crude supplies.

A decline in crude oil held worldwide on tankers is bullish for oil prices. Vortexa reported Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least seven days fell by -0.4% w/w to 61.78 million bbl in the week ended November 8.

An increase in Russian crude exports is bearish for crude. Weekly vessel-tracking data from Bloomberg showed Russian crude exports rose by +260,000 bpd to 3.42 million bpd in the week to November 10. Separately, Russia's Energy Ministry reported on October 23 that Russia's Sep crude production was 8.97 million bpd, down -13,000 bpd from Aug and just below the 8.98 million bpd output target it agreed to with OPEC+.

Last Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of November 1 were -4.6% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -2.4% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -5.9% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending November 1 was unchanged w/w at a record 13.5 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active US oil rigs in the week ending November 8 were unchanged at 479 rigs, just above the 2-1/2 year low of 477 rigs posted in the week ending July 19. The number of US oil rigs has fallen over the past year from the 4-year high of 627 rigs posted in December 2022.

