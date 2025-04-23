Commodities

Crude Oil Plunges On Report OPEC+ Considering Accelerating Output Increases

April 23, 2025 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After seeing considerable strength in overnight trading, the price of crude oil moved sharply lower during Wednesday's session in the U.S.

Crude for June tumbled has plunged $1.52 or 2.4 percent to $62.15 a barrel, more than offsetting the $1.26 or 2.0 percent surge seen on Tuesday.

The sharp pullback by the price of crude oil came as a report from Reuters citing three sources familiar with OPEC+ talk said several members will suggest the group accelerates oil output hikes in June for a second consecutive month.

Following OPEC+'s decision to in April to increase output by 411,000 barrels per day of oil in May, the three sources told Reuters some members want to increase output by a similar volume to the May increase.

Eight members of OPEC+ are scheduled to meet on May 5 to decide the June output plan.

The decrease by the price of oil also came as the Energy Information Administration released a report unexpectedly showing an uptick by U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended April 18th.

The report said crude oil inventories crept up by 0.2 million barrels last week after rising by 0.5 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to dip by 0.7 million barrels.

However, the EIA said also gasoline inventories tumbled by 4.5 million barrels last week and are about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also decreased by 2.4 million barrels last week and are about 13 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the report said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.