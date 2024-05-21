Crude Oil News: Fed’s Inflation Stance Caps Gains, Pressures Prices

Oil Prices Edge Lower Amid Fed and Market Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Oil prices are trending lower as investors brace for persistent U.S. inflation and interest rates that may curb consumer and industrial demand. Comments from several Federal Reserve officials and anticipation of Wednesday’s Fed meeting minutes weigh on the market. Despite this, traders expect OPEC+ production cuts to provide support. Geopolitical developments in Iran and Saudi Arabia are also under close watch.

At 09:32 GMT, Light Crude Oil futures are trading $78.70, down $0.60 or -0.76%.

Fed Officials Highlight Inflation Concerns

On Monday, oil benchmarks fell by less than 1% following remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. They indicated that more signs of slowing inflation are needed before considering rate cuts. The market now expects the first rate cut to be postponed until September, influenced by persistent inflation and statements from key Fed figures. Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson emphasized that it’s too early to determine if the disinflationary trend will continue, noting that April’s consumer price data was encouraging but insufficient for policy easing. Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr echoed this, describing the first-quarter inflation data as “disappointing” and not supportive of rate cuts. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also expressed caution regarding inflation’s path towards the Fed’s 2% target.

Soft Refinery Demand Weighs on Prices

The global physical crude oil market is experiencing weakness due to soft refinery demand and ample supply, according to traders and analysts. High interest rates and inflation are suppressing demand, particularly in Europe, while supply is rising from non-OPEC producers like the United States. This might support the case for OPEC+ to maintain production cuts at their June 1 meeting. Despite increased refinery capacity post-maintenance, the anticipated rise in demand has not materialized, exerting additional pressure on oil prices. The North Sea, a key region for Brent futures, has seen significant price discounts, highlighting the market’s weakness.

Political Uncertainty in Iran and Saudi Arabia

The market has shown limited reaction to political uncertainties in Iran and Saudi Arabia. The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash and the deferral of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s trip to Japan due to the king’s health have not significantly impacted market sentiment. Traders are uncertain about the immediate effects on energy policies from these developments.

OPEC+ Production Cuts

Investors are closely observing OPEC+ actions as the group prepares for their June 1 meeting to discuss output policy. There is speculation that OPEC+ may extend voluntary cuts amounting to 2.2 million barrels per day if demand remains weak. This potential extension is seen as a critical factor in stabilizing the market amidst current demand concerns.

Market Forecast

Given the persistent inflation concerns and the cautious stance of the Federal Reserve, the outlook for crude oil prices remains bearish in the short term. The combination of weak refinery demand, ample supply, and geopolitical uncertainties points to continued price pressure. However, OPEC+ production cuts could offer some support, preventing a steeper decline. Traders should monitor upcoming economic data and OPEC+ decisions closely for further market direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Light crude oil futures are edging lower for a second session with traders eyeing the 200-day moving average at $78.21 as support. Although we expect to see a technical bounce on the first test of this indicator, a failure could drop the market further and lead to a retest of the recent short-term bottom at $76.21.

On the upside, the market appears to be well-defended by resistance from the 50-day moving average at $81.05 and the short-term 50% level at $81.43.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.