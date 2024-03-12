Crude Oil News Today: Supported by Geopolitical Strains, Non-OPEC Supply Outlook

Light Crude Oil Futures Rebound

Light crude oil futures are seeing an upward trend, bouncing off the 200-day moving average. This movement indicates that long-term support is a key factor in market direction. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have partially fueled this rise, with escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea raising supply concerns. However, gains are moderated by bearish demand sentiment and anticipation of upcoming monthly reports from key oil agencies.

At 09:48 GMT, Light Crude Oil futures are trading $78.32, up $0.39 or +0.50%.

External Factors Influencing Oil Prices

The geopolitical landscape is a significant influence, with the ongoing conflict in Yemen and its impact on Red Sea shipping lanes being particularly noteworthy. Despite these tensions, there have not been major disruptions in oil supply. Conversely, expectations of increased oil supply from non-OPEC countries are tempering market optimism. Notably, the International Energy Agency forecasts a record-high oil supply, predominantly from non-OPEC sources like the United States, Brazil, and Guyana.

China’s Crude Oil Imports and Market Impact

China, as the world’s largest crude oil importer, plays a crucial role. Although China’s imports have increased in the early months of the year compared to 2023, there’s a noticeable decline from previous months, indicating a trend of reduced purchases. This factor, coupled with the forthcoming demand estimates from OPEC, IEA, and the Energy Information Administration, is critical for market direction.

Gasoline Price Trends

The U.S. has experienced a sharp increase in gasoline prices, reaching a four-month high. This rise could impact inflation trends and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies. Seasonal changes and refinery issues, including significant outages like the BP Whiting refinery shutdown, have contributed to this spike. However, analysts predict a stabilization in gas prices, barring any extraordinary global events.

Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Oil Market

Recent large-scale attacks by Ukraine on Russian targets, including major oil refineries, add another layer of complexity to the global oil market. Russia, being a substantial oil exporter, faces domestic challenges with rising gasoline prices ahead of presidential elections. These geopolitical tensions, along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, have yet to significantly impact U.S. oil prices, which remain relatively stable.

Short-Term Market Forecast

With light crude oil futures finding strong support at the 200-day moving average, the market outlook is cautiously bullish. However, traders should remain vigilant to geopolitical developments and agency reports that could sway this trend. The current market setup suggests a subtle yet optimistic upward momentum in the short term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Light crude oil futures are moving higher on Tuesday after a successful test of the 200-day moving average at $76.90. This moving average is controlling the longer-term direction of the market.

While the 200-day MA is support, the main top at $80.85 is the potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

A failure to hold the 200-day MA will be a sign of weakness with the 50-day MA at $75.42 the next potential support.

