Crude Oil News Today: Stable Near Six-Month High Amid Middle East Tensions

International-benchmark Brent and U.S.-benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices are currently stable near six-month highs, primarily influenced by geopolitical tensions and monetary policy expectations.

At 09:53 GMT, Light Crude Oil Futures are trading $86.36, up $0.15 or +0.17%.

Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East

Oil markets are closely watching the Middle East, where tensions are escalating following a suspected Israeli air strike on Iran’s embassy in Syria. Iran, being OPEC’s third-largest oil producer, plays a crucial role in global oil supply. The recent events have led to concerns about potential attacks on Israeli interests by Iran. The ongoing Gaza war and the fresh round of negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which have yet to produce a resolution, further exacerbate the situation.

US Support for Israel

The United States, through Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has expressed firm support for Israel against any threats posed by Iran. This political alliance and the consequent geopolitical instability are significant factors influencing oil prices.

Economic Policy and Oil Demand

Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong notes that oil prices are also reacting to shifts in economic policy, particularly in the United States. The anticipation of prolonged higher interest rates, as suggested by the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, points to potential dampening of economic growth and a decrease in oil demand. This forecast is a shift from earlier expectations of a rate cut in June, now postponed to September, as inflation concerns persist.

Upcoming Reports and Market Anticipation

Traders are awaiting the monthly oil market report from OPEC and the International Energy Agency’s report. These reports are expected to provide further insights into oil market trends and potential supply disruptions.

Short-term Market Forecast

Considering the heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the shift in U.S. monetary policy expectations, the short-term outlook for oil markets is bullish. The potential for supply disruptions and sustained higher interest rates are likely to keep oil prices elevated in the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

All major trends are up, but the market has been consolidating the past five sessions. A trade through $87.63 will signal a resumption of the uptrend.

The minor trend changes to down on a trade through $84.55. This will shift momentum to the downside.

The market has shown resilience lately with buyers coming in on one day dips. A break in this pattern will indicate sellers are taking control. This will likely lead to lower prices, but the intermediate and long-term trends will remain intact as long as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages hold as support.

