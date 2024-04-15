Crude Oil News Today: Prices Weaken Despite Iran-Israel Conflict Escalation

Initial Dip in Oil Prices Post Iran-Israel Incident

FXEmpire.com -

Oil prices experienced a decline on Monday, reacting to a geopolitical incident over the weekend where Iran launched an attack on Israel. This event caused initial concerns about potential disruptions in oil flow through the Middle East but was quickly assessed as having limited immediate impact on the oil market.

Geopolitical Tensions

Iran’s retaliation with over 300 missiles and drones marked the first direct attack on Israel from another country in over three decades, stirring fears of a broader regional conflict. Despite the scale of the attack, the damage was minimal, primarily due to Israel’s Iron Dome defense system effectively intercepting the missiles. The attack followed a strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, which Iran attributed to Israel, though Israel has not confirmed the action.

Market Reactions

In anticipation of the attack, oil prices initially surged on Friday, reaching their highest levels since October. However, the limited damage and lack of casualties led to a reassessment of the risk, causing prices to dip again on Monday. The market’s reaction reflects a priced-in risk, moderated by the actual outcomes of the attack, which so far have not escalated to a level that disrupts oil supplies significantly.

Supply and Response Strategies

Iran, as a major oil producer within OPEC, poses a significant supply risk in the event of escalated conflicts that might target its oil infrastructure. However, the potential for such disruptions is mitigated by factors like the strategic petroleum reserves of the U.S. and OPEC’s spare production capacity, which can cushion short-term supply shocks.

Short-term Market Forecast

Given the current factors, the oil market is likely to remain sensitive to any further developments between Israel and Iran. While the immediate impact has been minimal, the potential for escalation remains a concern. If the situation stabilizes without further conflict, oil prices might trend downwards. Conversely, a significant escalation could push prices upwards, potentially exceeding $100 per barrel if supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz are affected. The short-term outlook is cautiously bearish, assuming no further deterioration in the geopolitical situation.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude OIl Futures

Light crude oil futures are under pressure on Monday after turning the minor trend to down. Momentum seems to be building with some traders eyeing nearby support at $87.68 as their first target.

Despite the minor setback, the intermediate and long-term trends remain well-supported by the 50-day moving average at $79.74 and the 200-day moving average at $78.25.

Without a visible supply disruption, bullish traders are reluctant to buy strength. Instead, they are booking profits, hoping for a pullback into a value area.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.