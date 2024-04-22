Crude Oil News Today: Prices Drop as Geopolitical Risk Diminishes

Oil Prices Retreat Amid Easing Geopolitical Tensions

FXEmpire.com -

Oil prices fell by over 1% on Monday, influenced by shifting focus from geopolitical tension to market fundamentals. Despite the recent flare-up between Israel and Iran, the actual impact on oil supply has been negligible, causing prices to relinquish earlier gains tied to conflict fears. Meanwhile, the subsequent sell-off has put the market in a position to challenge the intermediate and long-term trend indicators at $80.23 and $78.09, respectively.

Market Reactions to Geopolitical Events

The escalation in the Middle East initially drove oil prices up, with both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recording significant surges. However, these gains were short-lived as both nations played down the likelihood of further conflict. This reduction in perceived risk prompted a rollback of the geopolitical risk premium, leading to lower prices as the market recalibrated its expectations.

Supply Considerations

The supply side of the oil market remains robust, with rising U.S. crude inventories signaling strong output levels. Moreover, OPEC+ maintains substantial spare production capacity, alleviating concerns about potential disruptions. This scenario is underscored by the physical markets where key crude grades have shown price weakening, indicating a well-supplied market that is buffering against geopolitical disruptions.

Economic Factors and Currency Impact

Economic indicators, particularly from the U.S., are playing a crucial role in shaping oil prices. A stronger U.S. dollar, driven by hawkish Federal Reserve policies and inflation concerns, is making oil more expensive for foreign currency holders, further exerting downward pressure on prices. This economic backdrop is essential for understanding the broader context in which oil markets are operating, beyond immediate supply and demand factors.

Short-term Market Forecast

Looking ahead, the oil market is likely to remain bearish in the short term. The combination of a well-supplied market, diminishing geopolitical risks, and strong economic headwinds from a robust U.S. dollar suggests that oil prices may continue to face downward pressure. Market participants should brace for potentially lower prices unless unexpected supply disruptions or significant changes in economic policies occur.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The short-term trend is down as well as momentum, putting Light Crude Oil Futures in a position to test the 50-day moving average at $80.23. We’re looking for a technical bounce on the first test of this trend indicator.

A failure to hold the 50-day MA will indicate the market is in the strong hands of sellers. This could trigger a further decline into the 200-day moving average at $78.09. Buyers are expected to step in on a test of this trend indicator. Failing to hold this long-term support could trigger an acceleration to the downside on massive long liquidation.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.