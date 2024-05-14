Crude Oil News Today: Gains Capped as Traders Eye US Inflation, OPEC Report

Oil Prices and Influencing Factors

FXEmpire.com -

Oil prices are currently facing a slight decline on Tuesday as traders anticipate key economic indicators and updates from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The market’s attention is focused on the upcoming U.S. inflation data and a new monthly report from OPEC, which are expected to influence future pricing and demand forecasts.

At 09:19 GMT, Light Crude Oil Futures are trading $78.99, down $0.12 or -0.15%.

Current Trends in Oil Prices

Oil trading began the week on a positive note, buoyed by signs of increased demand from the U.S. and China, the two largest oil consumers globally. However, prices have entered a state of flux, oscillating within a narrow range as traders await further economic cues. The immediate focus is on the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI), set for release on Wednesday. These indicators are crucial as they may hint at future monetary policy shifts by the Federal Reserve, potentially impacting economic growth and oil demand.

OPEC’s Role and Supply Conditions

OPEC’s forthcoming monthly oil report is highly anticipated, with traders eager to assess the organization’s demand outlook and its implications for the summer travel season. Furthermore, OPEC+, which includes OPEC and its allies, remains committed to supply cuts, with Iraq reinforcing its dedication to agreed reductions. These factors combined suggest a tightening supply situation, although Iraq has signaled reluctance to support additional cuts beyond those already agreed.

External Factors Affecting the Market

External geopolitical and environmental factors are also playing a significant role in shaping market sentiment. The ongoing conflict in Gaza and wildfires in Canada’s oil-rich regions pose risks to stability and supply, respectively. These events are closely monitored as they bear significant implications for both regional and global oil markets.

Short-Term Forecast

Looking ahead, the market sentiment appears cautiously optimistic. The expected extension of OPEC+ supply cuts and potential easing of U.S. monetary policy could bolster oil demand. However, geopolitical tensions and natural disasters present considerable downside risks. Overall, the market outlook is bullish, contingent on favorable economic data and stability in oil-producing regions.

Traders are advised to stay alert to the upcoming economic indicators and OPEC’s report, which will provide clearer direction for oil price movements in the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures are lower on Tuesday, but trading on the strong side of the 200-day moving average at $78.67, which could give some encouragement to long-term bullish traders.

Our minor trend indicator suggests a breakout over $79.96 could create the near-term momentum needed to challenge the 50-day moving average at $81.37. This indicator is controlling the intermediate trend.

Overall, it looks as if traders are trying to form a new support base around the 200-day MA. However, a trade through $76.89 will be a sign of weakness, negating the formation.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.