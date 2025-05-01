Commodities

Crude Oil Moves Sharply Higher Following Recent Nosedive

May 01, 2025 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The price of crude oil saw considerable volatility in morning trading on Thursday but moved sharply higher over the course of the session.

Crude for June delivery jumped $1.03 or 1.8 percent to $59.24 a barrel, regaining ground after plummeting over the three previous sessions.

Oil futures surged in afternoon trading after President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on any country or person that purchases Iranian oil of petrochemical products.

All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions."

He added, "They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form."

The Trump administration has said it is seeking to apply "maximum pressure" on Iran in order to disrupt the country's oil supply chain and exports, which the administration claims support terrorist proxies and partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.